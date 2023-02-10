Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
NWA Champion Kamille Names Charlotte Flair As Dream Opponent
NWA Women’s Champion Kamille was recently interviewed by Scott Fishman when she named Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent. Kamille has been champion for more than 600 days, and will defend her title tonight against Angelina Love at Nuff Said in a No DQ match. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: AEW Have Re-signed Tag Team Champions
Good things continue to happen for The Gunns this week. First, they upset The Acclaimed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships. And now, Fightful Select have come through with a report that AEW have re-signed Austin and Colten Gunn. Exact terms and length of the deals are unknown,...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (2/13/23)
WWE NXT (2/15/23) WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome Raw Moments- 10 a.m. ET. La Previa: Elimination Chamber 2023 – 10 a.m. ET. Elimination Chamber 2023 Press Conference – immediately following Elimination Chamber 2023. Sunday, Feb. 19. Friday Night SmackDown (1/20/23) You can keep up with all your...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Names WWE SmackDown Star As The Most Underrated Wrestler
Karrion Kross has shared his belief that Ricochet is WWE’s most underrated star. During an appearance on Superstar Crossover with Z100’s Josh Martinez, Kross was asked who the most underrated WWE Superstar is. He also broke down how there are two types of fans – those who like highspots and those who like storytelling.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Latest Betting Odds For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023
WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. BetOnline has released the latest odds for the grand pay-per-view event, a week ahead of WWE’s next stop on the Road To WrestleMania 39. You can check out the latest betting...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Lineup For NJPW Battle In The Valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “Battle in the Valley” pay-per-view event is set to emanate from the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California. The pay-per-view event will feature ten matches, with five championships on the line. Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks, is set to challenge familiar foe KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship in her first match since departing WWE last year. Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada is scheduled to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against arch-rival Hiroshi Tanahashi.
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – EC3 Signs Deal With NWA, Thunder Rosa Vlog, Young Rock Ratings
Former WWE Superstar and Impact Wrestling alumni Ethan Carter III has signed a contract with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). EC3 will be bringing Control Your Narrative with him as part of the deal. You can check out the official announcement below:. Spoiler TV reports that the February 10th episode...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from February 13, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Bron Breakker defeated Akira Tozawa. Wendy Choo defeated Dana Brooke.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Reacts To Madcap Moss Being In The WWE Intercontinental Title Hunt
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas is back with the latest edition of his “Reffin’ Rant” series. In this episode, the longest tenured WWE referee commented on Madcap Moss being a contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. On last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Moss won a Fatal Four-Way match to earn the opportunity to challenge Gunther for the belt.
ewrestlingnews.com
Liv Morgan Discusses Acting Career & Dedication To Wrestling
Liv Morgan has expressed her interest in pursuing a career in acting, but she reassured fans that it will not affect her dedication to WWE. In an interview with Ryan Satin for the “Out of Character” podcast, Morgan emphasized that her acting aspirations will not detract from her goals in WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Weighs In On WWE’s ‘Cutthroat’ Locker Room
The wrestling business is a wild place to be in, especially when it’s every man for himself. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins addressed the perception that the WWE locker room is “cutthroat” and explained that while everyone wants to be at the top, there is still mutual respect among the wrestlers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Tampa, FL: Tag Team Headliner
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Tampa, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Damon Kemp, Myles Borne & Bryson Montana. Lyra Valkyria defeated Stevie Turner. Charlie Dempsey defeated Tank Ledger. Isla Dawn &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Some People In WWE Believe The Return Of Former Star Is Imminent
Matt Cardona lost to NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus in the main event of Saturday’s NWA ‘Nuff Said’ pay-per-view event. Over the last few months, there has been speculation that Cardona could return to WWE alongside his wife, Chelsea Green, who returned at the Royal Rumble. In...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Advertised For Monday Night Raw
Roman Reigns will be making a rare appearance on Monday Night Raw next month as we approach WrestleMania 39. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been advertised to be present at the March 20th Raw event in St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center, as confirmed by the arena’s advertisements. However, WWE.com has yet to update their own advertisement for the show and, at present, Reigns is not advertised for any Raw events prior to WrestleMania.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Discusses AEW’s Plans For Live Events
In a recent interview with Under the Ring, Jeff Jarrett spoke about the plans for AEW house shows. The first show will take place next month. Jarrett was hired as the AEW Director of Business Development in November 2022. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Isn’t A Fan Of Snitches, NWA ‘Nuff Said’ Kickoff Show (Video)
MJF isn’t a fan of snitches. Earlier this week, it was reported that fans allegedly called the Nassau Police Department following the AEW World Champion’s promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Salt of the Earth wrote,. “If I get one more call from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn On Bringing Back His Old Theme At Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has weighed in on the possibility of resurrecting his iconic “Worlds Apart” babyface theme song for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. The Premium Live Event is scheduled to take place in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal, where he will challenge his former Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Discusses WWE Dropping JBL-Baron Corbin Storyline
Booker T has weighed in on reports that JBL will not be appearing on WWE TV going forward. As previously reported, the WWE Hall of Famer is not scheduled to appear on WWE programming after WWE did an angle on Monday Night RAW this week where Baron Corbin lost another match and JBL stated that he didn’t want to be associated with Corbin any longer.
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On The Usos’ Status For WWE Elimination Chamber
Per Dave Meltzer, it appears that The Usos will indeed make an appearance at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber event taking place next Saturday. The main event of the night will see Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. On this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown, The Usos successfully defended their Tag Team Titles against Braun Strowman and Ricochet, however, there remains a palpable discord between Jey Uso and the rest of The Bloodline.
