DRCI welcomes new officers and promotes others

Deer Ridge Correctional Institution held a Badge Pinning Ceremony on Feb. 6, 2023. During the Badge Pinning Ceremony, DRCI honored four promotions and eleven newly hired Correctional Officers. DRCI management and families of the recipients spent the evening celebrating the start of a new career and the continued growth of others.

DRCI promoted Correctional Sergeant Ethan Thatcher to Correctional Lieutenant. Correctional Officer Aaron Hodge, Correctional Officer Shelby Bunnell, and Correctional Officer Brandon Noack were promoted to Correctional Corporal.

DRCI also added new correctional officers Joshua Canning, Ramon Castaneda, Troy Davis, Scout DeMain, Clinton DeLapp, Karletty Fa’amatuainu, Jaeden Groves, Jacob McClennen, Robert Silva, Alex Smith and Theron Hale.