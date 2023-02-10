Chick-fil-A rolls out new cauliflower sandwich, 1st plant-based dish

Cauliflower is a popular plant-based option that's replaced everything from cream sauces to chicken, and now Chick-fil-A is testing a new sandwich that makes the cruciferous veggie the star.

The Atlanta-based fast food chain famously known for its original chicken sandwich announced a possible new "stunt double."

The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich marks the brand's first plant-forward entrée that will be tested at restaurants in three markets.

Chick-fil-A - PHOTO: A first look at the new cauliflower sandwich at Chick-fil-A.

The cauliflower "filet cut" will be prepared similarly to the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, "marinated [and] breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips."

"Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich," Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging, said in the press release. "Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A. Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables, and we hope it offers customers another reason to dine at Chick-fil-A."

In-house chefs developed and tested the veggie sandwich for nearly four years to find the right ingredients and perfected the recipe. Stuart Tracy, the culinary developer behind the new sandwich, said they explored "every corner of the plant-based space" and time and again returned to cauliflower as the base.

Starting Monday, Feb. 13, the sandwich will roll out in Denver, Charleston, South Carolina, and North Carolina’s Greensboro-Triad region, where customers can check the app or contact their local franchise to get a taste of the cauliflower sandwich.

In the meantime, fans who want a taste of a fried cauliflower sandwich at home can try the recipe below.

Jeanine Donofrio, recipe developer and founder of Love & Lemons, whose new cookbook debuts April 25, shared a recipe with "GMA" for a riff on a southern fried favorite that makes cauliflower the star.

Crispy Cauliflower Po Boy Sandwich

Love & Lemons - PHOTO: Crispy cauliflower po'boy sandwiches.

"The crisp-tender cauliflower reminds me of the texture of fried shrimp or chicken bites, and I toss it in a lemony, Creole-spiced panko coating for a boost of flavor. Finished with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and a creamy, tangy, smoky sauce," Donofrio said.

Ingredients

3/4 cup panko bread crumbs

1 1/2 tablespoon Creole Seasoning

Zest of 1 lemon

1 egg, lightly beaten

Heaping 2 cups small cauliflower florets, 1-inch pieces

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

4 soft baguette pieces, lightly toasted

Lettuce, tomatoes & pickles

Chives

Lemon wedges

Get the full directions on Love & Lemons here .