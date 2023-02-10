Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bettors are putting their money on Travis Kelce to find the end zone during Super Bowl 57

By Cole Huff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kefs2_0kjPlUPi00

By the time Super Bowl 57 (LVII) begins on Sunday evening, the sports betting crowd will have gone without NFL football for nearly 14 days. A lot has happened over that time. Things like:

Perhaps the public is influenced by the above-mentioned bettors. As of Friday, BetMGM’s John Ewing shared with Twitter the most wagered-on props at the sportsbook ahead of Sunday’s big game.

Bet On The Big Game With BetMGM

It’s time to bet on the Big Game! Users must use Bonus Code: SBWIRE when signing up. Must be 21+ to participate. Offer not available in New York. Must be present in a state where BetMGM legally operates. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Terms and Conditions apply.

A familiar one — Eagles 37-34 correct score — has +8000 odds, while Travis Kelce has won over the public. He’s being wagered on by bettors to score the first touchdown (+650) and an anytime touchdown (-125), which both happened against the Cincinnati Bengals during the AFC championship game.

Go ahead and tail the public if you feel good about those props. But if you want to go a different route, there are still over 48 hours to head to BetMGM or any other sportsbook to get in some bets.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
Pair of Chiefs players had a little too much fun at Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes said Andy Reid threatened to bench any player who left the locker room to watch Rihanna during the Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Mic'd-up video showed what Patrick Mahomes told the Chiefs after hurting his ankle in the Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
JuJu Smith-Schuster had an absolutely priceless reaction to news of his $1 million Super Bowl bonus
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Jason and Travis Kelce broke down crying after the Super Bowl because their mom is the best
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes was absolutely shocked by a Disneyland ride during his Super Bowl MVP visit
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes (temporarily) left the Lombardi Trophy with a fan during the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
10 free-agent CB options for the Falcons in 2023
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago
Vikings add weapon at wide receiver in latest CBS Sports mock draft
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to appear on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Seahawks announce 4 promotions in personnel department
Seattle, WA6 hours ago
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes retrieved Skyy Moore's first touchdown ball in Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
NFL Competition Committee could look to eliminate Eagles version of QB sneak
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
A look at recent Oklahoma Sooners offer, 2024 DL prospect Deyvid Palepale
Norman, OK3 hours ago
The video of Patrick Mahomes individually congratulating every Chiefs teammate was so cool to watch
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Sorry, the Bucs aren't trading Mike Evans to your favorite team
Tampa, FL6 hours ago
6 moves the Eagles can make to create $33 million in cap space for 2023
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
Texans LB Garret Wallow 'rehabbing hard' following ankle surgery
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Bears 2023 offseason preview: Where does Chicago stand at wide receiver?
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Joe Burrow teams with Jason Derulo to invest in pro women's volleyball team
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago
ESPN says the Vikings need a postseason breakthrough
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
New Bucs OC Dave Canales gets the Geno Smith seal of approval
Tampa, FL21 hours ago
Report: Lions DL coach Todd Wash leaving for the Panthers
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Unpacking Future Packers: No. 71, Pittsburgh edge Habakkuk Baldonado
Green Bay, WI4 hours ago
Nick Sirianni says he's not opposed to changing the Eagles defensive scheme
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy