This house on the 200 block of E. Third Street, Waverly, caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Nobody was injured in the fire, but the house was considered a "total loss."

The Waverly Fire Department remained on scene for more than four hours and the last unit was cleared at 7:10 p.m. The Waverly FD stayed on the scene because they were concerned about "hot spots", according to the Waverly Fire Chief Jeff Minshall.

According to a report from the Waverly Fire Department, the fire started in the kitchen area and was not intentionally set.