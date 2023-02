All schools in the Penn-Trafford school district were temporarily put on lockdown Friday after district officials saw a threatening social media post.

The post was reported by Penn Middle School students but all of the other schools were put on lockdown as a precaution.

In a message sent to district parents, administration members said the police helped them conduct a “threat assessment.”

Police and administration determined there was no threat within the district.

Students were dismissed at their normal times and school operations are now back to normal.

