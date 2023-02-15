Into the Future: City to hold Nelscott Plan Open House

The City of Lincoln City will conduct two community open houses to concerning the proposed Nelscott Urban Renewal Area Plan.

The first open house is scheduled for 6 p.m. is Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Oregon Coast Community College in Lincoln City, 3788 SE High School Drive.

Prior to the open house, the Nelscott Plan Advisory Committee (NPAC) will review the draft boundary and discuss the proposed projects list. During the open house, the NPAC members will spend time with attendees to provide feedback on the boundary and projects list.

Project Updates

The NPAC held its first of four meetings on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Elaine Howard from Elaine Howard Consulting and Lincoln City Urban Renewal Director Alison Robertson facilitated the meeting.

The meeting included an introduction to Urban Renewal and a summary of how it has been used in Lincoln City. Staff also provided an explanation of why the city is considering an Urban Renewal Area in the Nelscott Area. In addition to background on urban renewal, the first meeting provided the committee a chance to review the proposed boundary. Information was provided on Tax Increment Financing, its effects on other taxing districts and how money can be spent.

The proposed boundary map was also shared with the group. Advisory committee members are now reviewing that map and will talk about it at their next meeting.

Background

On April 27, 2019, The Lincoln City City Council directed staff to move forward with creating two new Urban Renewal Plans. The City has a contract with Elaine Howard Consulting to provide expertise and assist with the formation of these Areas. The Roads End/Villages at Cascade Head Plan was adopted in 2020. For the Nelscott (Nelscott SE 23rd Street Industrial/Mixed-Use) Area, staff has been doing needed preparation in advance of moving forward with a proposed plan. That included cleaning up discrepancies regarding the Urban Growth Boundary.

With that work complete, the council directed staff at its July 24, 2022, regular meeting to assemble an ad-hoc committee to advise on the creation of a Nelscott Urban Renewal Plan.

The Nelscott Urban Renewal Plan Advisory Committee was fully seated in December 2022 and the first advisory committee meeting took place on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The committee consists of 12 members including city staff, taxing district representatives and community members. There will be a total of four advisory committee meetings and two community open houses that will be hosted after Advisory Committee #2 and #3.

Future meetings are scheduled for March 15. On this day there will be an advisory committee meeting and then the second of two open houses will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in Lincoln City.

It is anticipated that the committee work will be completed by April 26. Besides the advisory committee meetings and open houses, there will be other meetings to the Lincoln City Planning Commission, City Council, the Lincoln City Urban Renewal Agency, and Lincoln County.

For more information, call 541-996-5365. Follow this developing story at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.