Open in App
Denton, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Denton Record-Chronicle

Choose your Valentine’s vibe: casual, fancy or fun date ideas around Denton

By Juan Betancourt Staff Writer juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WL5w_0kjOj6LA00
Buy Now LSA Burger Co.’s rooftop patio boasts a bird’s-eye view of the Courthouse on the Square and downtown Denton. DRC file photo

With Valentine’s Day landing on a Tuesday this year, it may be time to start preparing your date with your significant other. If you’re not celebrating this weekend and saving the celebration for Tuesday, midweek dates should still be special.

Several local restaurants and entertainment spots around Denton would be the perfect places for a casual, fun or fancy date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1bae_0kjOj6LA00
Buy Now Hurl axes at a fixed target and tote in your BYOB drinks at Ironwood Axe Throwing. DRC file photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZhjX_0kjOj6LA00
Buy Now A Wagyu tomahawk is carved tableside at Queenie's Steakhouse in downtown Denton.  Dallas Morning News file photo
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy