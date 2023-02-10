Choose your Valentine’s vibe: casual, fancy or fun date ideas around Denton

Buy Now LSA Burger Co.’s rooftop patio boasts a bird’s-eye view of the Courthouse on the Square and downtown Denton. DRC file photo

With Valentine’s Day landing on a Tuesday this year, it may be time to start preparing your date with your significant other. If you’re not celebrating this weekend and saving the celebration for Tuesday, midweek dates should still be special.

Several local restaurants and entertainment spots around Denton would be the perfect places for a casual, fun or fancy date.

Hurl axes at a fixed target and tote in your BYOB drinks at Ironwood Axe Throwing. DRC file photo