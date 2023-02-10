There was an endless road of other students in front of me. I was hidden in the crowd. People were expressionless, moving forward mechanically and slowly. I stretched my neck to look forward, but I could not see anything past the heads in the crowd. The overcast sky was wrapped in mist, and a neon sign seemed to be suspended in the air, flashing faintly.

