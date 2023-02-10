Read full article on original website
No. 25 San Diego State starts fast, holds off UNLV
Adam Seiko points off the bench by making 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range to help the No. 25
Merit Song, Winner at Del Mar Last Year, 1 of 2 Horses Euthanized After Santa Anita Races
Two horses, including one that won at Del Mar last summer, have been euthanized after suffering racing injuries at Santa Anita Park, state officials confirmed Sunday. The 3-year-old filly Decorated My Life was injured during Saturday’s ninth race on the turf at the Arcadia track, requiring euthanasia, Mike Marten, public information officer for the California Horse Racing Board told City News Service.
theatlasheart.com
21 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, California [Must-Try Places]
Find the best restaurants in Oceanside for fine dining, beachside breakfasts, chic cocktails, and all the fish tacos you can eat. Oceanside, a laid-back beach town in San Diego County’s northern corner, is fast becoming the hottest SoCal destination for foodies. With several top-notch gastropubs setting up shop in...
Climber falls near East County park: CAL FIRE
A climber fell from a large distance near an East County park on Saturday, said CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Thomas Shoots.
NBC San Diego
Man Injured After Falling From El Capitan Preserve
A man was taken to a hospital Saturday after falling while climbing El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside, Cal Fire San Diego said. At around 12:26 p.m., Cal Fire received a call that a climber suffered a "significant fall." County Sheriff's helicopter was able to hoist the man from the location...
triton.news
Lunchtime at UCSD: The Perpetual Postponement
There was an endless road of other students in front of me. I was hidden in the crowd. People were expressionless, moving forward mechanically and slowly. I stretched my neck to look forward, but I could not see anything past the heads in the crowd. The overcast sky was wrapped in mist, and a neon sign seemed to be suspended in the air, flashing faintly.
Weather impacting San Diego County school districts
The weather conditions are impacting schedules for some San Diego County school districts, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.
Driver launches car into side of Mira Mesa home
SAN DIEGO — A driver launched their car into the side of a Mira Mesa home Sunday night. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Summershade Lane in Mira Mesa around 7:12 p.m. following reports of a traffic collision involving a structure. Firefighters arrived on...
San Diego State University building shut down after person diagnosed with Legionella pneumonia
SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University announced Monday afternoon that "a campus community member" was diagnosed with Legionella pneumonia. San Diego State's Exercise and Nutritional Sciences building was temporarily closed while Environmental Health and Safety teams worked closely with San Diego Health & Human Services Agency to identify and confirm the potential source and reports that a community member was diagnosed with Legionella pneumonia.
Pedestrian injured in North Park hit and run
A 25-year-old pedestrian was injured in a hit and run accident last night in North Park, San Diego Police officials said.
'Moving in a positive direction': La Jolla Shores group hears about median improvements at 'The Throat'
New plants were installed Feb. 4, to be followed by a magnolia tree, according to the San Diego Parks & Recreation Department.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego
Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
San Diego weekly Reader
A farmer's life in Valley Center
At the end of a winding asphalt road, past boulders and gated ranches, past riotous tumbles of magenta bougainvillea, past dirt roads that disappear into orange groves dappled with midday sun, you'll find Peter Schaner. On the back porch of a rambling farmhouse, Schaner sits in a wooden chair and shoos the five dogs milling about. He tends to Joseph, the youngest of his eight children. (December 30, 2004)
Eater
Tijuana’s Legendary Tortas Washmobile Launching San Diego Residency
An iconic Tijuana food stop, named one of Eater’s 27 essential restaurants in the city, will be starting up an ongoing weekly pop-up in San Diego this Thursday, February 16. Tortas Washmobile, whose original stand on Avenida Jalisco opened nearly 60 years ago in front of an old car wash, is bringing its famous Mexican sandwiches to Novo Brazil Brewing Company’s Lane Avenue taproom.
San Diego weather alert: cooler weather, increased winds and showers ahead this weekend
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a weather advisory for the southwestern part of the state, as a low pressure system is expected to bring showers and gusty winds this weekend. With wind gusts potentially reaching 60 MPH at times, hazardous marine conditions are also predicted, with peak westerly wind gusts reaching 25 to 30 knots and seas of 8 to 10 feet. As another stronger system moves into the Great Basin on Tuesday, it could bring more showers and windy conditions, with northerly winds expected for next week.
Groundbreaking for new Bankers Hill park, AIDS memorial
Construction broke ground Friday for a new park that will also have an AIDS victim memorial in the Bankers Hill neighborhood.
NBC San Diego
See How Much Snow San Diego County Got and the Amount of Rainfall in Your Neighborhood
We fell asleep to the sound of rain Sunday night and early birds who awoke bright and early Monday heard the last bit of showers passing through San Diego County. The overnight storm made for a wet early morning commute and resulted in measurable rain for the county. Those who are in East County passing El Cajon got more rain than the rest of the region. Elsewhere, the rain measured below an inch.
Injured man rescued by helicopter on trail near Black’s Beach
A man was rescued by helicopter on a trail headed towards Black's Beach on Sunday, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Lifeguard Division.
Haz Mat team responds to hazardous material spill at North County vet hospital
The San Diego County Hazardous Material Response Team responded to a spill at a veterinary hospital in North County on Saturday, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
Woman Taken into Custody Following Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lake Murray
A 67-year-old man died Monday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in a Lake Murray intersection. Just before 6 a.m. Monday, the man was riding his 1986 Yamaha SRX-6 motorcycle westbound on Navajo Road when a 51-year-old woman driving a 2020 Kia Soul ran through a red light, and continued into the intersection of Bisby Lake Avenue and Navajo Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.
