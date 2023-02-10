ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

NBC San Diego

See How Much Snow San Diego County Got and the Amount of Rainfall in Your Neighborhood

We fell asleep to the sound of rain Sunday night and early birds who awoke bright and early Monday heard the last bit of showers passing through San Diego County. The overnight storm made for a wet early morning commute and resulted in measurable rain for the county. Those who are in East County passing El Cajon got more rain than the rest of the region. Elsewhere, the rain measured below an inch.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
times-advocate.com

County seeks feedback on Vehicle Miles Traveled program

The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) invites you to attend a public meeting to share your thoughts. This public meeting will provide an update on Vehicle Miles Traveled and mitigation program options, and an overview of the development of the Sustainable Land Use Framework including the initial set of principles for sustainable development and the proposed approach for a parcel-by-parcel analysis.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Worker killed in tree trimming accident

BONITA, Calif. — A man was killed Monday in the South Bay when part of a palm tree fell on him while he was trimming it, the Chula Vista Fire Department said. The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. outside a home near the intersection of Bonita Verde Drive and Yerba Lane in Bonita, CVFD Battalion Chief Tim Mehrer said.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Driver launches car into side of Mira Mesa home

SAN DIEGO — A driver launched their car into the side of a Mira Mesa home Sunday night. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Summershade Lane in Mira Mesa around 7:12 p.m. following reports of a traffic collision involving a structure. Firefighters arrived on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Tijuana’s Legendary Tortas Washmobile Launching San Diego Residency

An iconic Tijuana food stop, named one of Eater’s 27 essential restaurants in the city, will be starting up an ongoing weekly pop-up in San Diego this Thursday, February 16. Tortas Washmobile, whose original stand on Avenida Jalisco opened nearly 60 years ago in front of an old car wash, is bringing its famous Mexican sandwiches to Novo Brazil Brewing Company’s Lane Avenue taproom.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Navy Pier will be converted into 'Freedom Park'

SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay's North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone. The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
University City News

Monday, Feb 13, at 6 PM: Plumeria 101: Grow Amazing Plumerias in San Diego

Mike Atkinson has owned a plumeria farm on Mt Helix in San Diego’s east county with his wife Stacy for over 25 years. The PBS program “A Growing Passion” featured them on their Emmy-winning episode about plumerias. He has taught plumeria workshops in Southern California (San Diego Horticultural Society, San Diego Botanic Garden, Master Gardeners, plus many garden clubs and nurseries), all plumeria societies in the US, and the International Plumeria Conference in Florida. He is a longtime volunteer and speaker with the Southern California Plumeria Society, has authored many articles, and has been interviewed many times, including by the Los Angeles Times.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

2023 Guide to the Del Mar Fair

Nothing says summer like a visit to San Diego’s Del Mar Fair! Each year over a million visitors flock to the fair during its 21-day season. On a visit to the fair, you can enjoy countless activities for the whole family. Enjoy live music and performances, thrilling rides, delicious local food, craft beer, and wine, and of course, meet plenty of animals. Whether you’re traveling to San Diego for the first time, or you’re a local who has experienced the Del Mar Fair year after year, there are plenty of opportunities to eat, explore, and shop at the 2023 San Diego Country Fair.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

3 People Injured When Vehicles Collide in Oak Park

Three people were sent to hospitals Sunday after two vehicles collided in Oak Park, a fire official said. The crash happened at 10:51 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Chollas Road when the driver of a black Volkswagen SUV was traveling southbound with a child in the vehicle, according to OnScene TV.
SAN DIEGO, CA

