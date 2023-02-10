Nothing says summer like a visit to San Diego’s Del Mar Fair! Each year over a million visitors flock to the fair during its 21-day season. On a visit to the fair, you can enjoy countless activities for the whole family. Enjoy live music and performances, thrilling rides, delicious local food, craft beer, and wine, and of course, meet plenty of animals. Whether you’re traveling to San Diego for the first time, or you’re a local who has experienced the Del Mar Fair year after year, there are plenty of opportunities to eat, explore, and shop at the 2023 San Diego Country Fair.

