NBC San Diego
See How Much Snow San Diego County Got and the Amount of Rainfall in Your Neighborhood
We fell asleep to the sound of rain Sunday night and early birds who awoke bright and early Monday heard the last bit of showers passing through San Diego County. The overnight storm made for a wet early morning commute and resulted in measurable rain for the county. Those who are in East County passing El Cajon got more rain than the rest of the region. Elsewhere, the rain measured below an inch.
theregistrysocal.com
Bridge Group, Steerpoint Capital Pay $57MM for North County Mall in Escondido
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Today, Bridge Group Investments, founded by the Mersho Family in 2004, and Steerpoint Capital announced that they have closed on an acquisition of the North County Mall in Escondido, California. Situated on almost 83 acres in northern San Diego County, the North County Mall offers more...
Retaining wall, hillside collapse due to possible water main break
According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, a retaining wall on the 300 block of West Los Angeles Drive just before 1 p.m.
Climber falls near East County park: CAL FIRE
A climber fell from a large distance near an East County park on Saturday, said CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Thomas Shoots.
times-advocate.com
County seeks feedback on Vehicle Miles Traveled program
The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) invites you to attend a public meeting to share your thoughts. This public meeting will provide an update on Vehicle Miles Traveled and mitigation program options, and an overview of the development of the Sustainable Land Use Framework including the initial set of principles for sustainable development and the proposed approach for a parcel-by-parcel analysis.
fox5sandiego.com
Worker killed in tree trimming accident
BONITA, Calif. — A man was killed Monday in the South Bay when part of a palm tree fell on him while he was trimming it, the Chula Vista Fire Department said. The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. outside a home near the intersection of Bonita Verde Drive and Yerba Lane in Bonita, CVFD Battalion Chief Tim Mehrer said.
Clock is Ticking: $10M Available to Help SDG&E Customers with Past-Due Energy Bills
Under the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), about $10 million is available to help San Diego Gas & Electric customers who are past due on their bills. About $7 million of the amount from the federal program was allocated for 2021-2022 and is expected to expire by June 30.
Haz Mat team responds to hazardous material spill at North County vet hospital
The San Diego County Hazardous Material Response Team responded to a spill at a veterinary hospital in North County on Saturday, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
Driver launches car into side of Mira Mesa home
SAN DIEGO — A driver launched their car into the side of a Mira Mesa home Sunday night. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Summershade Lane in Mira Mesa around 7:12 p.m. following reports of a traffic collision involving a structure. Firefighters arrived on...
Debate brewing over San Diego’s proposed ‘Sustainable Development Areas’
SAN DIEGO — A heated debate is brewing over a new proposal from the City of San Diego called Sustainable Development Areas (SDA), which would expand eligible neighborhoods for housing density incentives up to one mile from transit stops. “It’s ridiculously frustrating that they allow this to happen,” said...
Disabled seniors still trapped in Lemon Grove apartment building
SAN DIEGO — A new sign on the elevator at the Citronica II senior apartment building in Lemon Grove says elevator ropes replacement work is scheduled for Feb. 13 through Feb. 17 and normal service will resume as soon as completed. That means people on floors 2 through 4...
Eater
Tijuana’s Legendary Tortas Washmobile Launching San Diego Residency
An iconic Tijuana food stop, named one of Eater’s 27 essential restaurants in the city, will be starting up an ongoing weekly pop-up in San Diego this Thursday, February 16. Tortas Washmobile, whose original stand on Avenida Jalisco opened nearly 60 years ago in front of an old car wash, is bringing its famous Mexican sandwiches to Novo Brazil Brewing Company’s Lane Avenue taproom.
Cooler Weather, Light Rain Predicted for San Diego County
Low pressure was expected to head down the San Diego County coast this weekend, bringing much cooler weather and increased winds across the mountains and deserts Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Chances for light precipitation increase Saturday night into Sunday, forecasters said. Coastal and valley temperatures Saturday were...
Keeping it Real: Temecula: Confederacy of the Inland Empire
The name Temecula, comes from the Luiseño Indian word, Temecunga. In their language, ‘temet’ means sun and ‘ngna’ means “place of”. So it seems appropriate that we should shine some light on the cesspool of racists sentiments that currently pervade this modern day city.
Navy Pier will be converted into 'Freedom Park'
SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay's North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone. The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the...
Monday, Feb 13, at 6 PM: Plumeria 101: Grow Amazing Plumerias in San Diego
Mike Atkinson has owned a plumeria farm on Mt Helix in San Diego’s east county with his wife Stacy for over 25 years. The PBS program “A Growing Passion” featured them on their Emmy-winning episode about plumerias. He has taught plumeria workshops in Southern California (San Diego Horticultural Society, San Diego Botanic Garden, Master Gardeners, plus many garden clubs and nurseries), all plumeria societies in the US, and the International Plumeria Conference in Florida. He is a longtime volunteer and speaker with the Southern California Plumeria Society, has authored many articles, and has been interviewed many times, including by the Los Angeles Times.
kusi.com
$10 million in federal assistance made available for SDG&E customers
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recent spikes in SDG&E’s energy prices has left San Diegans worse for the wear, so much so that in February, the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) was brought back to the front lines to assist San Diegans behind on bill payments.
SanDiego.com
2023 Guide to the Del Mar Fair
Nothing says summer like a visit to San Diego’s Del Mar Fair! Each year over a million visitors flock to the fair during its 21-day season. On a visit to the fair, you can enjoy countless activities for the whole family. Enjoy live music and performances, thrilling rides, delicious local food, craft beer, and wine, and of course, meet plenty of animals. Whether you’re traveling to San Diego for the first time, or you’re a local who has experienced the Del Mar Fair year after year, there are plenty of opportunities to eat, explore, and shop at the 2023 San Diego Country Fair.
29 San Diego County Schools Receive California Purple Star Distinction
A state program recognizing schools that support the unique needs of military-connected students and families has named 29 schools in San Diego County as California Purple Star Schools. Twenty-eight schools in seven of the county’s public school districts, as well as one public charter school, have earned the distinction this...
3 People Injured When Vehicles Collide in Oak Park
Three people were sent to hospitals Sunday after two vehicles collided in Oak Park, a fire official said. The crash happened at 10:51 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Chollas Road when the driver of a black Volkswagen SUV was traveling southbound with a child in the vehicle, according to OnScene TV.
