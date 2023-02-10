Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Would Open California’s Secretive State Prison System to Public Scrutiny
California’s prison system is neither efficient nor effective. That’s the conclusion of multiple media reports and critics, who have documented poor conditions throughout the 34-adult prison system that houses more than 90,000 prisoners. This world behind closed doors may soon be opened for all to see under a...
sjvsun.com
Surging crime forces a second-look at Calif.’s criminal justice reforms
A recent study from the Pacific Research Institute released this month that details California’s surging crime in the wake of various state laws that were intended for criminal justice reform. Paradise Lost: Crime in the Golden State 2011-2021 was authored by PRI senior fellow Steve Smith, a 30-year law...
calmatters.org
How much is a living wage in California?
From CalMatters California Divide reporter Jeanne Kuang:. What’s one of the driving forces of poverty and inequality? When the cost of living outpaces the growth in wages. In response, California over the last two decades has raised the minimum wage every few years, as have some local governments. New state Sen. Steve Padilla, a Chula Vista Democrat, says that strategy leaves the state “constantly playing catch-up.”
californiaglobe.com
Unions Are Behind California’s Latest Wealth Tax Proposal
If at first you don’t succeed, try again. This adage applies well to ideas for new ways to tax Californians. Every election cycle we see new ways to be taxed, and higher tax rates, but rarely will we see a tax get repealed. So it is that Assemblyman Alex...
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: California’s green colonialism
In January, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced with great fanfare that nearly 19 percent of all new cars sold in California last year were zero-emission vehicles. In celebrating the milestone, he said that “keeping our focus on the communities that are most impacted by the intensifying climate crisis, we’ll keep pushing ahead to make our clean transportation future a reality in California.”
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: The Silent Treatment
People in California county jails are being punished for being Deaf, and that is unlikely to change any time soon. “I received over 1,400 disciplinary write-ups in the Ventura County Jail during my eight years there,” said Jaime Paredes, known as “Happy.”. Paredes was born Deaf. With a...
mavensnotebook.com
THIS JUST IN …Governor Newsom Signs Order to Build Water Resilience Amid Climate-Driven Extreme Weather
Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to protect the state’s water supplies from the impacts of climate-driven extremes in weather. After years of prolonged drought, recent storms resulted in the wettest three-week period on record in California. The storms have been followed by an unseasonably dry February, however, and the state could see a return to warm and dry conditions during the remaining weeks of the wet season – just as heavy rains in fall 2021 gave way to the driest January-February-March period in over 100 years.
KCRA.com
New California bill would ban K-9 officer arrests, crowd control
A bill that would ban the use of police K-9s for arrests and crowd control was introduced at the California state Assembly on Monday. Assembly Bill 742’s supporters, which include the NAACP and ACLU, say the use of police K-9s has been a mainstay in America’s history of racial bias and violence against Black Americans and people of color.
Why California still doesn't mandate dyslexia screening
California sends mixed messages when it comes to serving dyslexic students. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is the most famous dyslexic political official in the country, even authoring a children's book to raise awareness about the learning disability. And yet, California is one of 10 states that doesn't require dyslexia screening for all children.
GV Wire
California’s Housing Duel Between State and Local Governments Intensifies
The long-simmering duel between California’s state and local governments over housing is entering a new and more confrontational phase. Local governments in the San Francisco Bay Area had until Jan. 31 to submit plans for meeting their state-imposed quotas for facilitating housing construction, and many of them missed it. They were supposed to identify enough land for the required number of housing units and the steps they were taking to make development feasible.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Abandoning high-speed rail will be more costly for California than the project itself
Sixty years ago, construction workers in the San Joaquin Valley began two major infrastructure projects that did much to build modern California: the State Water Project and Interstate 5. Backed by strong support in Sacramento, including adequate funding, the freeway connected drivers to Los Angeles in 1972, and the aqueduct began delivering water to Southern California in 1973.
californiaexaminer.net
California Sees An Increase In Burglary Tourism
The burglary tourism trend, whereby burglars come from outside the United States to break into homes, then leave to go back home, is a priority for law enforcement authorities in Southern California. According to The Orange County Register, these South American theft organizations frequently include Chilean or Colombian nationals who...
Assemblyman defends CA bill offering in-state tuition to students living in Mexico: 'We need to adapt'
The Republican assemblyman who introduced the bill that would offer in-state tuition to some students living in Mexico defended it by claiming that "we need to adapt."
KPBS
What you need to know about San Diego County's new composting rules
California is going green — green bins that is. At the beginning of last year, Senate Bill 1383 went into effect requiring all residents and businesses to reduce the amount of organic waste they send to landfills. This is all in an effort to decrease the amount for short-lived climate pollutants, such as the greenhouse gas methane, which is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year timespan, according to the California Air Resources Board (CARB).
mcknightshomecare.com
CA awards nearly $90M in grants to grow home care workforce
Nearly 80 organizations across California will receive $89 million in CalGrows grants to attract the next generation of home care workers. The California Department of Aging announced the recipients last week, who became winners by proposing innovative ideas and incentives to recruit and train home care workers and family caregivers. The grantees include for-profit and nonprofit organizations, universities and training providers.
sjvsun.com
Harder pushes back on Newsom’s embrace of Delta tunnel
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent embrace of a once dead-on-arrival proposal to move water from Northern California to the San Joaquin Valley and further points south via tunnel underneath the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta is coming under fire. This time, however, opposition is mounting from a fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill...
theregistrysocal.com
Report Shows Increased Demand for Condos Across California
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people left small apartments in urban areas and headed to the suburbs to buy larger single family homes. However, with recent trends in the market creating a more expensive housing market, California is seeing an increased demand toward condominium properties. With the COVID-19 demand for houses creating competition in the market, homebuyers have largely shifted their attention to condos, a recent report from Point 2 shows.
proclaimerscv.com
A California Bill Would Provide Homeless High School Seniors With a Guaranteed monthly stipend of $1,000.
Under a new bill introduced by Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), thousands of homeless high school grads would get $1,000 each month for five months from California Bill (SB 333). The California Bill would establish a trial program for a guaranteed income known as SOAR, or “Success, Opportunity, and Academic Resilience.” All 12th-grade homeless students who are “without a fixed, regular, and suitable nightly dwelling” are eligible. They would get the cash payments directly from April through August of 2024.
Seniors Are Now the Fastest Growing Homeless Group in California
Norma Johnson cracks a faint smile as she adjusts her stylish cat-eye glasses. She’s at St. Mary’s Center’s cafeteria in West Oakland, where older adults in interim housing or living on the streets can drop by for a free meal. But Johnson’s mind is elsewhere. Her treasured red leather rocking chair, along with most of her belongings, sits in a storage unit. She’s afraid if she doesn’t pay her $500 balance soon, the storage unit operator will auction everything.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: Newsom shuns blame for California’s unseemly issues
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s obvious efforts to raise his national profile have taken two forms — touting California as a societal model and criticizing red states such as Florida and Texas for their supposed shortcomings. Increasingly, Newsom employs a third tactic — shifting blame for California’s less seemly aspects....
Comments / 4