Alpine, CA

fox5sandiego.com

Worker killed in tree trimming accident

BONITA, Calif. — A man was killed Monday in the South Bay when part of a palm tree fell on him while he was trimming it, the Chula Vista Fire Department said. The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. outside a home near the intersection of Bonita Verde Drive and Yerba Lane in Bonita, CVFD Battalion Chief Tim Mehrer said.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

A farmer's life in Valley Center

At the end of a winding asphalt road, past boulders and gated ranches, past riotous tumbles of magenta bougainvillea, past dirt roads that disappear into orange groves dappled with midday sun, you'll find Peter Schaner. On the back porch of a rambling farmhouse, Schaner sits in a wooden chair and shoos the five dogs milling about. He tends to Joseph, the youngest of his eight children. (December 30, 2004)
VALLEY CENTER, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

The Navy’s Point Loma dolphins have a few things to tell us about aging

Whitecaps were breaking in San Diego Bay and the rain was blowing sideways, but at Naval Base Point Loma, an elderly bottlenose dolphin named Blue was not acting her age. In a bay full of dolphins, she was impossible to miss, leaping from the water and whistling as a team of veterinarians approached along the floating docks.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

What you need to know about San Diego County's new composting rules

California is going green — green bins that is. At the beginning of last year, Senate Bill 1383 went into effect requiring all residents and businesses to reduce the amount of organic waste they send to landfills. This is all in an effort to decrease the amount for short-lived climate pollutants, such as the greenhouse gas methane, which is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year timespan, according to the California Air Resources Board (CARB).
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Rain, snow fall in parts of San Diego County

More than an inch of rain and 2 inches of snow has fallen in parts of San Diego County, according to reports Monday from the National Weather Service. Due to the weather in the region, schools in the Julian Union Elementary School District are closed Monday and will have a late start Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
theresandiego.com

Cococabana Offers Taco Tuesdays Full Of Fun And Great Vibes

San Diego’s popular Caribbean-style restaurant in Oceanside, Cococabana, invites you to enjoy delicious taco plates on the roof fueled by margaritas and DJ beats! Located at the historic Brick Hotel in the heart of Oceanside, Cococabana is the panoramic rooftop bar offering a trendy tropical atmosphere, stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, and beautiful sunsets.
OCEANSIDE, CA

