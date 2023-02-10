Read full article on original website
Disabled seniors still trapped in Lemon Grove apartment building
SAN DIEGO — A new sign on the elevator at the Citronica II senior apartment building in Lemon Grove says elevator ropes replacement work is scheduled for Feb. 13 through Feb. 17 and normal service will resume as soon as completed. That means people on floors 2 through 4...
fox5sandiego.com
Worker killed in tree trimming accident
BONITA, Calif. — A man was killed Monday in the South Bay when part of a palm tree fell on him while he was trimming it, the Chula Vista Fire Department said. The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. outside a home near the intersection of Bonita Verde Drive and Yerba Lane in Bonita, CVFD Battalion Chief Tim Mehrer said.
theregistrysocal.com
Bridge Group, Steerpoint Capital Pay $57MM for North County Mall in Escondido
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Today, Bridge Group Investments, founded by the Mersho Family in 2004, and Steerpoint Capital announced that they have closed on an acquisition of the North County Mall in Escondido, California. Situated on almost 83 acres in northern San Diego County, the North County Mall offers more...
Groundbreaking for new Bankers Hill park, AIDS memorial
Construction broke ground Friday for a new park that will also have an AIDS victim memorial in the Bankers Hill neighborhood.
2 cars incinerated after carport catches fire near Normal Heights
A carport fire ended with three vehicles burned, two of them destroyed, near Normal Heights, said San Diego Fire.
Haz Mat Team responds to hazardous material spill at vet hospital in Oceanside
Two people were hurt after hazardous materials were spilled at a veterinary hospital in North San Diego County on Saturday, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.
San Diego weekly Reader
A farmer's life in Valley Center
At the end of a winding asphalt road, past boulders and gated ranches, past riotous tumbles of magenta bougainvillea, past dirt roads that disappear into orange groves dappled with midday sun, you'll find Peter Schaner. On the back porch of a rambling farmhouse, Schaner sits in a wooden chair and shoos the five dogs milling about. He tends to Joseph, the youngest of his eight children. (December 30, 2004)
pointloma-obmonthly.com
The Navy’s Point Loma dolphins have a few things to tell us about aging
Whitecaps were breaking in San Diego Bay and the rain was blowing sideways, but at Naval Base Point Loma, an elderly bottlenose dolphin named Blue was not acting her age. In a bay full of dolphins, she was impossible to miss, leaping from the water and whistling as a team of veterinarians approached along the floating docks.
Coastal Commission Greenlights Navy Pier Conversion Into ‘Freedom Park’
The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay’s North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone. The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the project — proposed...
San Diego family donates to sober living home after brother overdoses
Logan Ryan, 21, struggled with substance abuse, but found help at the First Step House of North County.
Climber falls near East County park: CAL FIRE
A climber fell from a large distance near an East County park on Saturday, said CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Thomas Shoots.
Weather impacting San Diego County school districts
The weather conditions are impacting schedules for some San Diego County school districts, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.
KPBS
What you need to know about San Diego County's new composting rules
California is going green — green bins that is. At the beginning of last year, Senate Bill 1383 went into effect requiring all residents and businesses to reduce the amount of organic waste they send to landfills. This is all in an effort to decrease the amount for short-lived climate pollutants, such as the greenhouse gas methane, which is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year timespan, according to the California Air Resources Board (CARB).
Father, community raise concerns about racist bullying at middle school in Poway
Frustration and disappointment from a Poway father who said he's had enough after a number of racist bullying incidents involving his son.
Food assistance benefits for millions of Californians will soon be slashed
SAN DIEGO — Those emergency allotments from the federal government to the California's CalFresh program will end this month, so that families will see the last boost to their benefits next month. As the federal COVID emergency declaration comes to an end, the additional federal assistance in food stamps...
Clock is Ticking: $10M Available to Help SDG&E Customers with Past-Due Energy Bills
Under the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), about $10 million is available to help San Diego Gas & Electric customers who are past due on their bills. About $7 million of the amount from the federal program was allocated for 2021-2022 and is expected to expire by June 30.
KPBS
Rain, snow fall in parts of San Diego County
More than an inch of rain and 2 inches of snow has fallen in parts of San Diego County, according to reports Monday from the National Weather Service. Due to the weather in the region, schools in the Julian Union Elementary School District are closed Monday and will have a late start Tuesday.
Looking for a good read? These books are set in San Diego
For San Diegans looking for a good read that hits close to home, there are many fiction and non-fiction books that are set in America's Finest City.
theresandiego.com
Cococabana Offers Taco Tuesdays Full Of Fun And Great Vibes
San Diego’s popular Caribbean-style restaurant in Oceanside, Cococabana, invites you to enjoy delicious taco plates on the roof fueled by margaritas and DJ beats! Located at the historic Brick Hotel in the heart of Oceanside, Cococabana is the panoramic rooftop bar offering a trendy tropical atmosphere, stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, and beautiful sunsets.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Robins are flocking to San Diego — including Point Loma-OB — and no one knows why
“When the Red, Red Robin (Comes Bob, Bob, Bobbin’ Along)” ... a lot of San Diegans these days may be singing that catchy tune recorded by Al Jolson in 1926. American robins, seldom seen in San Diego, now seem to be everywhere — including the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area.
