California is going green — green bins that is. At the beginning of last year, Senate Bill 1383 went into effect requiring all residents and businesses to reduce the amount of organic waste they send to landfills. This is all in an effort to decrease the amount for short-lived climate pollutants, such as the greenhouse gas methane, which is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year timespan, according to the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

