Westfield Rabbi Attends President’s State of the Union With Congressman

WESTFIELD, NJ — Each member of Congress is permitted one guest at the annual State of the Union address.

U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr., a Republican representing the Seventh Congressional District, chose a rabbi from Westfield to attend the speech with him in Washington Tuesday.

“It was an incredible experience. I was honored to be there with Congressman Kean, be a part of history, be there in the room where everything happens and just to learn and engage with our democracy,” said Ethan Prosnit, the senior Rabbi at Temple Emanu-El of Westfield, on his return to New Jersey.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kean said he is proud to have Prosnit join him.

“Rabbi Prosnit is an outstanding leader in our community, a devoted steward of his temple and a mentor to many young people in his congregation,” Kean said. “I am honored he will be joining me tonight and look forward to working with him in support of our community.”

Prosnit told TAPinto Westfield that in addition to listening to the president’s agenda, they toured the Capitol building and the Library of Congress while in Washington.

“Then I got to sit in the gallery for the speech,” Prosnit said. “For me, there are places that Democrats and Republicans can work together to make sure we are a strong nation and a just nation, and I hope that happens in this Congress.”

Email Matt Kadosh at mkadosh@tapinto.net | Twitter: @MattKadosh



