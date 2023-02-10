Read full article on original website
Here's How It Was Like To Spend The Night In Mount Washington During A Brutal Cold WeatherNewsverifiedMount Washington, MA
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Hudson Valley Animal Shelter Seeks Assistance After Hoarding Rescue
There's nothing more fulfilling in life than being greeted by your favorite fur baby after a long day. Our pets can bring a sense of lightness and joy and raise our mood when we need it the most. There are many benefits of having our beloved, furry friends in our...
Don’t Panic! It’s Just A Name Change at Le Chambord in Hopewell
Social media posts have been stirring up a bit of a frenzy these past few days after a new sign appeared at a well-known local restaurant and inn located in Hopewell Junction. Doing our part to calm the masses, we've got the inside scoop on Restaurant Six at the Curry Estate.
Car Crashes Through Popular Newburgh, New York Ice Cream Bar
A Hudson Valley dessert hot spot is in shambles after an accident over the weekend. Mary Jane's Dairy Bar is a staple for those looking for a sweet treat in the warmer months. Around the end of October, every year Mary Jane's closes shop for the colder months with plans to open in early spring.
School in Upstate NY Apologizes for ‘Heartache’ Caused by Racial Snowman
Was it a simple misunderstanding, a failed attempt at humor taken out of context, or blatantly racist?. A school in Upstate New York found themselves left out in the cold a few weeks ago, after a picture they posted on their social media created a bit of backlash and controversy.
College Student Bitten By Aggressive Animal Believed To Be Coyote In Hudson Valley
A student at a Hudson Valley college was bitten by what is believed to be a coyote.The incident took place in Dutchess County at Marist College in the town of Poughkeepsie around midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 7 near Leo Hall, according to the college's office of Safety of Security in a statement to st…
Why do Hudson Valley Middle School Kids LOVE This New Drink? What’s The Big Deal?
If you have kids between the ages of 8 and 16 you already know they are always asking for something, right? It's an endless list of things they need, new clothes, the newest phone, video games, I could go on and on but have your kids asked you for the new trend drink yet?
Underweight Bears Now In NY Wildlife Center For Care
I am not a wildlife expert by any means but I do enjoy learning from watching and reading what Hudson Valley wildlife experts like the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) publish. It is amazing what you can learn. As you know the Hudson Valley is rich...
Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?
There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
1 Arrested Following Neighbor Fence Fight In Upstate New York
A battle over a fence between neighbors in the Hudson Valley led to one person being placed in handcuffs. Over the weekend, police in Ulster County responded to a neighbor dispute. Neighbor Dispute In Ulster County, New York. On Friday, Feb. 10, around 12:45 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded...
Top Rated Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Discovered in Putnam County
It might not be much to look at but this place might be one of the best barbecue restaurants in the Hudson Valley. If you don't eat meat I would tell you to click away but they've got amazing corn bread and macaroni and cheese as well. Carnivores aren't the only ones who can appreciate good BBQ. The Hudson Valley region is known for having some amazing restaurants but I feel like barbecue joints are very under appreciated.
City of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns the Loss of K9 Kiah
A Hudson Valley police department is mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook page dedicated to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department K-9 Kiah shared a heartbreaking update on Monday, February 13th, 2023. In the statement, they explain that recently Kiah wasn't acting like herself and developed...
Irresponsible Behavior Causes Anger at Hudson Valley Park
Why is it so hard for some people to follow the rules? I always like to see what's going on in different Facebook groups, so the other night I was looking and noticed a post that made me shake my head a few times. There are so many beautiful outdoor...
State of The Art ‘Smart Apartments’ Available For Rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
What was once an aging corner of Wappingers Falls has now flourished into a new 'smart' apartment complex. Over the last few years, you may have noticed construction at 2701 West Main St. heading into the Village of Wappingers Falls. That construction has now become what is known as The West Main Lofts.
WRGB
Police looking for man who approached Schenectady student twice, offered a ride
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Schenectady School District is asking parents to be on alert while police investigate reports of a man approaching a student. According to the district, on February 10th, at around 8:45, a student was approached twice by a man driving a grey FJ Cruiser. The...
Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show
I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
Free Trees for Earth Day? Marlboro NY Library Has Special Program
Is it too soon or the wrong time to think about planting trees? There are many reasons that people plant trees. Trees can be planted for shade, for food, or to sit under on a hot summer day. Another reason to plant trees? Earth Day. Think about it, trees benefit...
Teen falls through ice, drowns in Dutchess County
An unnamed teenager died after falling through ice in the town of North East around 2:50 p.m. on Friday. The incident called for DIVE Team and rescue personnel from numerous agencies.
Woman Allegedly Attacks Neighbors With Hammer In Wallkill, New York
It was anything but a normal Sunday afternoon in Orange County when a neighbor dispute led to an arrest. Most Sunday afternoons are for family, chores, football (depending on the time of year), and for most of us to relax and get ready for the long work week ahead. Sundays are definitely NOT for attacking your neighbor with a hammer.
