Saugerties, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?

There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Top Rated Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Discovered in Putnam County

It might not be much to look at but this place might be one of the best barbecue restaurants in the Hudson Valley. If you don't eat meat I would tell you to click away but they've got amazing corn bread and macaroni and cheese as well. Carnivores aren't the only ones who can appreciate good BBQ. The Hudson Valley region is known for having some amazing restaurants but I feel like barbecue joints are very under appreciated.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beloved Ulster County Business Featured on New Hit TV Show

I couldn't believe my eyes when it came on my TV. I scared my wife and woke up my dog when I jumped up and pointed at the screen. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing: one of the longest-standing local businesses that my family had been going to for decades was on one of the biggest television shows to premier in 2023.
ACCORD, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
