WSAV News 3

The most dependable 2020 vehicle models, according to JD Power

By Russell Falcon,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQtrn_0kjO0MaP00

(NEXSTAR) — Nothing can ruin a day like car trouble — so being able to count on your vehicle is always a must. If you’re in the market to buy a new or new ish vehicle made around 2020, it may help to have a few pointers.

J.D. Power recently released its 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, which weighed how 2020 model-year vehicles held up based on problems per 100 vehicles (PP100). The ranking was based on performance, ease of replacing parts, and technology, with data obtained from 30,062 vehicle owners after three years of ownership.

For “most dependable,” J.D. Power says the Lexus RX and Toyota C-HR tie for first overall. According to the study, both these models had only 111 problems per 100 vehicles — well below the current industry average of 186 PP100.

From there, the organization split 2020 models into several categories.

Compact car

1. Kia Forte 2. Toyota Corolla 3. Hyundai Elantra

Compact premium car

1. BMW 4 Series 2. Volvo S60 3. BMW 3 Series

Compact sporty car

MINI Cooper

Midsize car

1. Kia Optima 2. Chevrolet Malibu 3. Ford Fusion

Compact SUV

1. Kia Sportage 2. Buick Envision 3. Jeep Cherokee

Midsize premium SUV

1. Lexus RX 2. Lexus GX

Compact premium SUV

1. Lexus NX 2. Cadillac XT4 3. BMW X3

Small SUV

1. Toyota C-HR 2. Buick Encore 3. Chevrolet Trax

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ck2tN_0kjO0MaP00

Large SUV

1. Chevrolet Tahoe 2. GMC Yukon

Small premium SUV

1. BMW X2 2. Mercedes-Benz GLA 3. BMW X1

Midsize SUV

1. Chevrolet Blazer 2. Hyundai Santa Fe 3. Ford Edge

Upper midsize SUV

1. Toyota Highlander 2. Kia Sorento 3. Toyota 4Runner

Upper midsize premium SUV

1. BMW X5 2. Cadillac XT6 3. Volvo XC90

Large heavy duty pickup

1. Chevrolet Silverado HD

Large light duty pickup

1. GMC Sierra 2. Toyota Tundra

Midsize pickup

1. Toyota Tacoma 2. Chevrolet Colorado

Minivan

1. Toyota Sienna 2. Kia Sedona

Individual models aside, J.D. Power also ranked over 30 of the top vehicle makers for dependability. Here are the top 10.

Rank Make Problems per 100 vehicles

1.Lexus133

2.Genesis144

3. Kia152

4.Buick159

5. Chevrolet162

6.Mitsubishi167

7.Toyota168

8. (three-way tie)Hyundai MINI, Nissan170

9. Dodge172

10.Cadillac173

Both Lexus and Kia were ranked highest among their respective brand categories, with Lexus topping premium brands and Kia topping mass market brands. While it didn’t rank in the top 10, J.D. Power says electric vehicle giant Tesla was included on the list for the first time this year, with a score of 242 problems per 100 vehicles.

Many of the above 2020 vehicles also received positive reviews by automotive news outlets.

Both the BMW X1 and X2 were 2020 Car and Driver Editor’s Choice picks for subcompact luxury SUV, while the BMW X3 was trumpeted in the compact luxury SUV category. Kelley Blue Book also named the 2020 Toyota Tacoma and the Hyundai Santa Fe among its 10 Most Awarded Cars of the year.

Meanwhile, 2020 models of the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and Kia Sedona were named among U.S. News and World Report‘s Best Cars for the Money list.

Happy car hunting and safe travels!

