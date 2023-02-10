Spurs' Jeremy Sochan ruled out for 4th straight game due to injury

It will be the fourth straight game Sochan has missed because of the injury. He was initially listed as questionable to play versus the Pistons and participated with the team in shootaround but was downgraded on the injury report.
The injury is not considered serious: Sochan has been spotted doing on-court work and other cardio exercises prior to games. It stands to reason he will be able to return in the next game or two.
The injury is not expected to keep Sochan out of the annual showcase. He was excited and happy to earn the nod after a productive rookie campaign. He watched it often over the years while living in England and is excited to be participating in it now as a player.
