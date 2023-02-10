Open in App
San Antonio, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan ruled out for 4th straight game due to injury

By Cody Taylor,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Qr5U_0kjNvbQB00
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan was ruled out of playing Friday on the road versus the Detroit Pistons due to lower back soreness, the team announced.

It will be the fourth straight game Sochan has missed because of the injury. He was initially listed as questionable to play versus the Pistons and participated with the team in shootaround but was downgraded on the injury report.

The injury is not considered serious: Sochan has been spotted doing on-court work and other cardio exercises prior to games. It stands to reason he will be able to return in the next game or two.

Sochan was one of 11 first-year players selected to the NBA Rising Stars competition. He is averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season. He is one of only four rookies this season with at least 400 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists.

The injury is not expected to keep Sochan out of the annual showcase. He was excited and happy to earn the nod after a productive rookie campaign. He watched it often over the years while living in England and is excited to be participating in it now as a player.

