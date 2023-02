pharmacytimes.com

Pembrolizumab Improves Progression-Free Survival as First-Line Therapy for Advanced, Recurrent Endometrial Carcinoma By Aislinn Antrim, Editor, 6 days ago

Trial meets its primary endpoint of progression-free survival regardless of mismatch repair status in patients with stage 3 or 4 or recurrent endometrial carcinoma. New ...