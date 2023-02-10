Extent of fraud in pandemic unemployment insurance still not clear

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers are on the hook for billions of dollars in pandemic unemployment insurance fraud.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pennsylvania, said the cost lands squarely on American taxpayers.

"We wait too long to look into what's happening with hard-working American taxpayers' money," he said during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing. "All this fraud lands on the same shoulders that it always lands on and that's our taxpayers."

Watchdogs told the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee that unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic was widespread due to a number of factors, including decisions to allow for self-certification and a failure to implement fraud prevention strategies at both the state and federal level.

"We've estimated in the unemployment insurance area – at the low-end of the bond – $60 billion," Comptroller General of the United States Gene Dodaro said. "We're working on a higher degree estimate."

The U.S. Government Accountability Office also is working on a first-ever attempt to estimate the total amount of fraud in the entire federal government. In fiscal year 2022, the federal government spent $6.27 trillion and collected $4.90 trillion in revenue, resulting in $1.38 trillion deficit, according to the U.S. Treasury .

Dodaro said later this year they could have an estimate.

Michael Horowitz, chairman of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, said it was too early to tell how much unemployment insurance money was lost to fraud.

"As we go along over the next couple of years, we'll get a better sense of the scope of the fraud," he said.

Larry Turner, the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Labor, said that of the more than $888 billion in total federal and state unemployment insurance benefits distributed during the pandemic at least $191 billion could have been improper payments, "with a significant portion attributable to fraud," Turner told members of the House Ways and Means Committee during a hearing. That's up from a previous estimate of $163 billion.

Lawmakers passed six COVID-19 relief laws that provided about $4.6 trillion for pandemic response and recovery. Of that, about $4.1 trillion had been spent as of Nov. 30, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.