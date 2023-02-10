NFL Mock Draft: Baby Gronk to New England?

Could the man-child nicknamed “Baby Gronk” soon be headed to play for the team Rob Gronkowski played the majority of his future hall of fame career with? Before setting nearly every tight end record at Notre Dame, Michael Mayer wasted no time making an impact as a true freshman in 2020. At some point in his first collegiate season fans started calling him “Baby Gronk” as Mayer sported the No. 87 jersey.

Fast forward roughly 27 months and Mayer has declared for the NFL draft. To me there is no question he’s not only the best tight end in the draft, but was the best tight end in college football both of the last two seasons, regardless of who the Mackey Award went to.

Patrick Conn of College Wire put together his latest 2023 NFL mock draft that’s worth checking out. In it he has Mayer going just before the halfway point of the first round – to the New England Patriots at 14.

With a nickname like “Baby Gronk,” it would be fitting to have him suit up for the Patriots. Mayer would give Mac Jones a big target up the seams and in the red zone.

I think most draft forecasters and experts would be pretty surprised if Mayer’s name isn’t called on the first night. It is worth noting however that Conn didn’t include Isaiah Foskey in his first round after a so-so week from the edge defender at the Senior Bowl.

