Tiger Woods To Play In The Genesis Invitational Next Week

Tiger Woods has confirmed that he will return to PGA Tour tournament action next week at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera CC.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner has not been seen in competitive full tournament action since missing the cut at St Andrews last July, but said on social media that he will be back next week.

Woods hasn't featured in a regular PGA Tour event for 844 days, with the ZOZO Championship in October 2020 the last time he pegged it up in a non-Major.

Woods has only been seen on the course when playing in The Match exhibition event and also the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie, where they finished T8.

When discussing exactly when and where Tiger Woods will play golf in 2023 the Genesis was always up there, with it being an event he hosts and less than 50 miles away from where he grew up in California.

Woods is also a huge admirer of Riviera, where he made his debut while still at high school in 1992, and he has played 14 times in the Genesis on various courses over the years.

It was also during the Genesis in 2021 when Woods suffered the horrific leg injuries that effectively ended his full-time career and pushed him into something of a semi-retirement.

He will now just be targeting the Majors and a select few other tournaments he feels he can play while still struggling to get around the golf course - as he's continued to insist that it is walking that is more of a problem than swinging a golf club.

Woods has used a cart for his two appearances in December, but will not be using one on his return to PGA Tour action - like he did in his appearances in three Majors last year.

The 47-year-old stunned the world when he made the cut at The Masters , before being forced to withdraw from the PGA Championship and struggling around St Andrews when missing the cut.

It was a tough watch at times watching Woods clearly in pain hobbling around the course, but he's been working like only he can to get strong enough to walk four rounds - and feels he's string enough to tackle Riviera in his eagerly-anticipated comeback.