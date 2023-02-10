Fountain officer who fell 30 feet is on life support

Fountain Police officer who fell 30 feet from bridge is on life support 00:22

A Fountain police officer who fell from a bridge during the pursuit of a suspect is now on life support, according to his department. Officer Julian Becerra fell 30-40 feet off a bridge near Interstate 25 and South Academy Boulevard on Feb. 2 while trying to take a felony suspect into custody.

Becerra has been in critical condition ever since, and police now say in an update that he is on life support.

An undated photo of Fountain Police Officer Fountain Police Department, who fell off a bridge on Feb. 2, 2023. GoFundMe

The suspect was taken into custody not long after, along with two others involved. All three are facing charges of multiple felonies, including assault with extreme indifference, armed robbery, eluding, vehicle theft and menacing.

Authorities say more charges could be pending.