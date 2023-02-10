Open in App
Maryland State
See more from this location?
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cooler and breezy Friday

By Abigail Degler,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chtYm_0kjNPPqd00

Abigail Degler has your Friday evening forecast 02:44

BALTIMORE -- Friday evening is looking favorable, but with cooler temperatures.

A cold front has swept through the area bringing back winds and closer to seasonal temperatures.

Expect clear to mostly clear skies into the overnight hours of tonight.

West winds will be between 15 and 20 miles an hour but taper off for the early evening.

Kicking off the weekend, temperatures for our Saturday will be about 10 degrees cooler than today.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny as temps top out in the upper 40s.

Rain arrives by the second half of Sunday and it looks pretty widespread, with pockets of some heavy downpours.

There is a small chance that rain could mix with a bit of wet snow but only our friends in far western Maryland could see light accumulations.

The region will bounce back into spring-like temperatures by the middle of next week!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State
Maryland Weather: A cold front is on the way
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Could overdose prevention sites be in Maryland's future?
Baltimore, MD12 hours ago
Ocean City mayor pushes for halt of offshore wind farms over rash of dead whales washing ashore
Ocean City, MD2 days ago
Most Popular
Legislation aims to address systemic crime problems in Maryland
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Maryland officials to announce archaeological discovery at Harriet Tubman's birthplace
Baltimore, MD3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy