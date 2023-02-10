Behind Enemy Lines: Iron Bowl of Basketball preview with Roll Tide Wire's Stacey Blackwood

After suffering two straight losses on the road, Auburn Basketball returns to Neville Arena to play in their most important game to date.

Auburn welcomes No. 3 Alabama to town for a sold-out contest in hopes to play the role of spoiler and to rediscover much-needed momentum heading into the final seven games of the regular season.

Alabama has won all 12 games against SEC opponents, with neither game being particularly close. The Crimson Tide defeated Mississippi State 66-63 on Jan. 25, which would be the closest that any SEC team has gotten to knocking off the Tide.

The Tigers play their best basketball on their home court, winning 29 of the last 30 games played at Neville Arena. They will need to let the energy of the crowd flow through them in order to solidify a big win over one of the nation’s best teams.

In an effort to learn more about Auburn’s next opponent, Alabama, we spoke with Roll Tide Wire’s Stacey Blackwood about the Tide’s most recent SEC win streak, Nate Oats culture change, and he gives us his final score prediction.

Here’s the latest edition of Behind Enemy Lines with Stacey Blackwood of Roll Tide Wire.

What does it take to be No. 1?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is the SEC’s lone unbeaten team. What has been a consistent factor in their success?

This team just seems to have great chemistry. There is plenty of star power, but they also have role players who execute their roles at an extremely high level. So I would simply just say chemistry and depth.

Even the best fall down sometimes

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Tide lost a tough one in Norman two weeks ago. What went wrong in that game?

It’s hard to say with any real certainty. But I would say it was a combination of Alabama being a little lethargic and Oklahoma playing a little above their heads. Basketball is such a long season, you are bound to have a game or two where you really just wonder what the heck happened!

Not all heroes wear capes

The Tennessean

Much like Bruce Pearl did at Auburn, Nate Oats has changed the casual fan’s mindset about basketball in Tuscaloosa. As someone who has been around the program for many years, what are some differences you’ve noticed around the program since Oats has taken over?

Much like coach Pearl, the energy and enthusiasm are just different. I think both Pearl and Oats are sort of cut from the same cloth, in the fact that both coaches want high energy and effort from their team more than anything else. And I think that is something that fans gravitate to. Winning also helps!

The man of the hour

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Miller is a special player for the Tide. What makes him so vital to the team?

Just his ability to make shots at a very high rate and his ability to rebound and then push the basketball. The guy is 6’9″ with guard skills. They don’t make them like that very often.

Bright lights, big stage

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

With College Gameday showcasing the game, what’s the vibe around Tuscaloosa heading into the game?

I think everyone is just excited. As you eluded to earlier, college basketball has become so big in this state and regardless if gameday was there or not, the fans for each team would be filled with nervous energy.

Stand your ground

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

What does Bama need to do well in order to win on Saturday?

This one is simple. Alabama needs to defend at a very high level. I know Auburn has struggled a bit offensively lately, but I expect them to catch fire on Saturday at home against the Tide. If Alabama can defend well enough early that Auburn can never really get into a rhythm, I like Alabama’s chances. If not, Auburn could run away with it.

Playing the role of spoiler

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

What is your final score prediction?