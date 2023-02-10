Social Security update: First of two double direct payments worth $1,828 to arrive in 19 days



Supplemental Security Income b eneficiaries are set to receive the first of two payments , each worth $914, in a little under three weeks.

The first payment, which will be issued on March 1, will be for individual recipients, while the rate for eligible couples will be $1,371. Essential persons, who live with someone receiving SSI and provide necessary care for them, will have payments of $458, according to the Social Security Administration's schedule.

The second of these double payments will be issued toward the end of next month on March 31 for the same recipients who received the first. This second payment is serving as April's payment due to April 1 falling on a Saturday this year. The SSA does not issue payments to recipients when the first of a month falls on a holiday or a weekend.

According to the agency, the SSA issues monthly SSI checks on the last business day of months prior to months that begin on a weekend or holiday to ensure recipients have the check by the first of the month. This policy results in recipients receiving two checks in the same calendar month multiple times a year, with beneficiaries receiving 12 checks per year.

There will be three other months in which two payments will be delivered in the same month this year: June, September, and December. These months are receiving double payments because the first of the month falls on a weekend in July and October, and Jan. 1 is a holiday.

The Social Security Administration first issued SSI payments in January 1974. Payment rates have increased for cost-of-living adjustments since 1975, according to the agency.