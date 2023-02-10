Open in App
Worcester, MA
Daily Voice

Manhunt: Worcester Police Searching For Accused Murderer

By Josh Lanier,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFEND_0kjNH8Jj00
Kelvin Verde in 2022 Photo Credit: Worcester Police Department

Worcester police are asking for the public's help to track down a man accused of fatally shooting someone near a church last year.

Kelvin Verde, 23, is wanted for murder stemming from the Oct. 24 shooting on Burncoat Street near the Church on Seven Hills, Worcester police said. Paramedics rushed the 28-year-old victim to a nearby hospital, but doctors couldn't save his life.

Investigators said Verde is 6 feet-4 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. They released a wanted poster that includes a mugshot of the Worcester man taken last year.

Detectives said Verde should be considered armed and dangerous. They ask anyone who sees him to avoid contact and to call police immediately.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, investigators ask you to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can be sent to 274637 TIPWPD or online at worcesterma.gov/police.

