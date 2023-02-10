Open in App
Berkeley Heights, NJ
TAPinto.net

Why I Ride - Roxanne Middlebrook

By Bobbie Peer,

7 days ago

Berkeley Heights Volunteer Rescue Squad (BHVRS) “Why I Ride” series features BHVRS members and why they chose to become an EMT and volunteer. This submission shines a spotlight on Roxanne Middlebrook, NREMT, a member who joined in 2021.

What inspired you to join the BHVRS?

I have been a longtime resident of Berkeley Heights and as a family, we have been on the receiving end of a great deal of support and kindness from the community at different points in time. It was always my desire to be able to give back and pay forward the kindness and generosity of spirit relayed to us in Berkeley Heights. The rescue squad has allowed me to begin doing this.

How did you find time to ride?

I was very hesitant to apply as my schedule is quite demanding and often inflexible. I was received with open arms and much encouragement. Every effort is made to accommodate my availability and the squad is as grateful for a two hour shift of my time as they are for a full 12.

What do you want the community to know about the BHVRS?

Being an all volunteer organization, it is no small task to keep the rigs staffed, training ongoing, budget in order, and quality assurance continually assessed — yet each of these tasks are fulfilled on a daily basis. I have long admired first responders with the BHVRS being no exception. I never realized the amount of effort, planning and organization necessary to maintain such a vital town entity.

What advice do you have for other people who are thinking of joining?

I am proud to be a member and I would encourage anyone to join regardless of your level of experience.     You will bring comfort and care to your friends and neighbors in what are arguably some of the worst moments of their lives. You will get back in spades what you give of yourself and your time.

You can join us!

The BHVRS is staffed entirely by volunteers. Our dedicated members are all ages and come from all walks of life and professional backgrounds. We never charge for any of our services and are funded nearly entirely by donations.

We are always looking for volunteers! To learn more about how you can help, please visit our website or email: membership@bhvrs.org.

