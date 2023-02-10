Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She’s On ‘Vocal & Mental Rest’ Ahead Of Super Bowl Performance (Exclusive)

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Some of the last words Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke ahead of her Super Bowl performance were in an interview with HollywoodLife.com, as she told us EXCLUSIVELY how she’s preparing for the big moment on Sunday! “This will be my last day of these long conversations because I will be on mental rest, vocal rest, all of that in preparations for my two and a half minutes in front of two and a half million people!” the Abbot Elementary star gushed to HL.

The Philadelphia Eagles fan is slated to sing the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of the big game. “I love the fact that the NFL has chosen this year to do its best to work towards diversity and inclusivity, to include the Black National Anthem along with the American National Anthem, along with one of the best songs ever, ‘God Bless America,'” Sheryl continued. “It’s just a beautiful time.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph. (Shutterstock)

The Tony-nominated actress admitted she watched her fellow SBLVII performer, Chris Stapleton, rock out at the Grammy Awards last Sunday, and she “loved his whole vibe.” “It was so great to see him perform,” she said. “I was like, ‘Okay, I get him exactly.’ I love it.”

As for her prep to sing the anthem, Sheryl said she’s been working with her musical director Adam Blackstone, and the process has taken her back to her Broadway days. “What it actually takes to get up there and give it your all… It’s 2.5 million people around the world. Oh, you got to be ready because you’ve got to sing it for that person all the way in the back,” she told HL. “And they may be way back, on the other side of Africa, because we’re going all around the world! So I’m like, yes, let us be ready for all of that.”

The Dreamgirls alum went on to share her massive support for the Philadelphia Eagles, before they face off against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, reminding us that her husband, Vincent Hughes, currently represents Philadelphia County in the House of Representatives. “How could I not root for the Eagles?!” she laughed. “Fly Eagles, fly! Come on now, I’m rooting for that green and white!”

Before taking on her big performance, Sheryl Lee Ralph partnered with Microban 24, a 3-in-1 sanitizing product that allows people clean, sanitize and disinfect the surfaces in their home. “When Covid hit, but mine was all about finding ways to keep it clean and kill whatever was out there so that the whole family could stay safe,” she admitted to HL. “Microban 24 really works.” Microban 24 keeps killing 99.9% of bacteria on hard, non-food contact surfaces, touch after touch, for up to 24 hours when used as directed. It’s as easy as “spray & walk away” to protect the surfaces in the home from bacteria.