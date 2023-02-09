Real Madrid and Al Halil went neck-and-neck in the final round of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup Morocco Final. Real Madrid brought the thrill in the first half scoring two goals from Vinicius Junior (13') and Federico Valverde(18'). Al Hilal brought the heat when Moussa Marega scored in the 26th minute to end the half. In the second half Real Madrid brought the intensity up scoring three more goals by Karim Benzema (54’), Ferderico Valverde(58’), and Vinicius Junior(69’). Al Hilal tried to keep up scoring two more goals in the second half by Luciano Vietto (62’ and 79’) but it wasn’t enough to beat Real Madrid's powerful offense securing a 5-3 victory.

2 DAYS AGO