Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal Highlights|2022 FIFA Club World Cup Morocco Final
Real Madrid and Al Halil went neck-and-neck in the final round of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup Morocco Final. Real Madrid brought the thrill in the first half scoring two goals from Vinicius Junior (13') and Federico Valverde(18'). Al Hilal brought the heat when Moussa Marega scored in the 26th minute to end the half. In the second half Real Madrid brought the intensity up scoring three more goals by Karim Benzema (54’), Ferderico Valverde(58’), and Vinicius Junior(69’). Al Hilal tried to keep up scoring two more goals in the second half by Luciano Vietto (62’ and 79’) but it wasn’t enough to beat Real Madrid's powerful offense securing a 5-3 victory.
FOX Sports
Wu Yibing 1st Chinese player in ATP final at Dallas Open
DALLAS (AP) — Wu Yibing became the first Chinese player to reach an ATP Tour final, rallying for a three-set victory over top-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the Dallas Open on Saturday night. Wu will play John Isner, who also won after dropping the first set and advanced to...
Manchester City owners set to buy new club after Premier League charges – report
City were charged earlier this week with allegedly breaching more than 100 Premier League financial rules across nine seasons
Joao Felix admits he was 'surprised' when Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by Portugal
Felix revealed how Ronaldo - who came off the bench in the Switzerland and Morocco games - was a great support to the team, despite being dropped.
FOX Sports
Hertha beats Gladbach 4-1 for 1st Bundesliga win of 2023
BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin defender Marton Dárdai scored on his 21st birthday in a morale-boosting 4-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach to help the team’s bid for Bundesliga survival on Sunday. Hertha had only scored one goal in its previous four games this year – all...
FOX Sports
World Baseball Classic: Yankees' Nestor Cortes off Team USA due to injury
New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes will miss next month's World Baseball Classic due to a strained right hamstring, but hasn't ruled out being ready for the start of the MLB season. Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland replaced Cortes on the United States roster. "Came in on Wednesday and told...
FOX Sports
A Super Bowl that especially spoiled us
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Even by modern Super Bowl standards, what happened on Sunday was extra. Even by Arizona Super Bowl standards, it was more. Even by Patrick Mahomes' standards? Well, you saw it too — you tell me. And if you didn't see Super Bowl LVII, I'm truly,...
golfmagic.com
"If they do this at the Masters we RIOT!" Golf fans RIP latest piece of tech
Golf fans were treated to a new piece of technology during the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. It's called "Predicta-ball" and it uses radar technology to track the golf ball through the air. It is also coupled with ShotTracer. Once the golf ball reaches its apex, the landing circle...
crypto-academy.org
Elon Musk To Purchase Manchester United For £4.5B
Elon Musk enjoys both madness and money. Additionally, he enjoys Manchester United and is one of the lucky few who can afford to purchase them. According to insiders, the internet mogul is reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation and considering if he should take advantage of any opportunities at Old Trafford.
Comments / 0