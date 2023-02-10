Cat with three paws frozen to the ground rescued by Macomb County Public Works inspector

(WWJ) A young cat found frozen to the ground is safe and warm in her new home after she was rescued by an inspector at a Macomb County construction site.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Friday that a soil erosion inspector named Janay was inspecting a new subdivision development when she spotted the animal, who had three paws frozen to the ground in the bitter cold.

Not knowing how the cat would react, Miller said Jenay put on gloves, placed towels over the cat, and poured water around its paws to melt the ice. After about five minutes she was able to free the kitty, and she carried it to her car.

Jenay wrapped her in two extra coats, placed her in a milk crate, and turned the heat on high to thaw the cat's tail which appeared to be frozen.

Jenay took her lunch break to buy cat food, which the calm cat, who gobbled down the meal while sitting in Jenay’s lap, Miller said.

Photo credit Macomb County Public Works

Photo credit Macomb County Public Works

The cat was inspected by a veterinarian who determined the one or two-year-old female was apparently in shock, but was otherwise in good health.

The cat was not wearing a collar or tags, and a scan found she wasn't microchipped.

Miller said Jenay has decided to keep the cat, now named “Freezy.”

“We’re very proud of Jenay. There’s little doubt whether the cat would have survived much longer on the coldest day of the season,” Miller said, in a statement. “It may have been feral, but we’d like to remind dog and cat owners to keep their pets inside during very cold weather.”

Miller said Jenay had planned to take that day off and travel to Texas, but cancelled.

She believes that being in the right place at a critical time was no coincidence. "It was meant to be," Jenay said.