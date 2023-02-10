Open in App
Macomb County, MI
See more from this location?
WWJ News Radio

Cat with three paws frozen to the ground rescued by Macomb County Public Works inspector

By Wwj Newsroom,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4vgd_0kjN5g9R00

(WWJ) A young cat found frozen to the ground is safe and warm in her new home after she was rescued by an inspector at a Macomb County construction site.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Friday that a soil erosion inspector named Janay was inspecting a new subdivision development when she spotted the animal, who had three paws frozen to the ground in the bitter cold.

Not knowing how the cat would react, Miller said Jenay put on gloves, placed towels over the cat, and poured water around its paws to melt the ice. After about five minutes she was able to free the kitty, and she carried it to her car.

Jenay wrapped her in two extra coats, placed her in a milk crate, and turned the heat on high to thaw the cat's tail which appeared to be frozen.

Jenay took her lunch break to buy cat food, which the calm cat, who gobbled down the meal while sitting in Jenay’s lap, Miller said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfQkJ_0kjN5g9R00
Photo credit Macomb County Public Works
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ltVz_0kjN5g9R00
Photo credit Macomb County Public Works

The cat was inspected by a veterinarian who determined the one or two-year-old female was apparently in shock, but was otherwise in good health.

The cat was not wearing a collar or tags, and a scan found she wasn't microchipped.

Miller said Jenay has decided to keep the cat, now named “Freezy.”

“We’re very proud of Jenay. There’s little doubt whether the cat would have survived much longer on the coldest day of the season,” Miller said, in a statement. “It may have been feral, but we’d like to remind dog and cat owners to keep their pets inside during very cold weather.”

Miller said Jenay had planned to take that day off and travel to Texas, but cancelled.

She believes that being in the right place at a critical time was no coincidence. "It was meant to be," Jenay said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State
Lefty's Cheesesteaks, founders sued by relative
Dearborn Heights, MI12 hours ago
Most Popular
Diners evacuated as large fire causes extensive damage to historic Karl's Cabin in Plymouth
Plymouth, MI11 hours ago
Woman Missing from Genesee County Group Home
Warren, MI1 day ago
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
Fire ‘completely destroyed’ former Flint Coney Island restaurant, officials say
Flint, MI2 days ago
Historic Karl's Cabin in Plymouth suffers major damage after fire
Plymouth, MI12 hours ago
Detroit woman charged in shooting of pregnant woman in Center Line
Detroit, MI23 hours ago
Man, 1-year-old boy burned when water heater explodes in Melvindale home
Dearborn, MI2 days ago
Winter weather advisory issued for several SE Michigan counties on Thursday
Lapeer, MI1 day ago
Winter Weather Advisory: Sleet, snow, icy conditions expected in Metro Detroit Thursday
Detroit, MI7 hours ago
Grand Blanc Township police stop drunk driver going wrong way on I-75
Grand Blanc, MI1 day ago
Michigan Notary Missing After Failing To Show Up For Job In River Rouge
River Rouge, MI1 day ago
Fun Fact: This is Michigan’s Youngest City at Just 25 Years Old
Brown City, MI2 days ago
3-year-old Za'Niyah Jones, reportedly taken by her father, is recovered by MSP detectives
Detroit, MI3 days ago
WANTED: Suspect who fired shots from Jeep Cherokee, killing 14-year-old boy in Detroit
Detroit, MI7 hours ago
Police offer reward for information after man discovered shot to death in Pontiac apartment
Pontiac, MI2 hours ago
Rain, thunder, sleet, snow and ice all in the forecast for Thursday in Metro Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Flint faces another citywide water problem
Flint, MI5 days ago
This Amazing Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Romantic In Michigan
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Family-Friendly Amtrak Train Trips From Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
If You Live In Michigan, You Must Visit This Unbelievable Thrift Store At Least Once
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
"It was a feeling of helplessness.. The minutes turned into hours" – Now MSU is left to pick up the pieces following another deadly school shooting in Michigan
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Video shows ice chunk flying toward vehicle; another victim speaks
Rochester Hills, MI6 days ago
DPD coordinates outreach effort, provides winter care packages to the city's homeless
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Two suburban teens charged with murder of missing River Rouge man found in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy