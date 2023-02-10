Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
'Significant portion' of Chinese balloon debris recovered off SC coast: Officials
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A "significant portion" of debris from the Chinese balloon has been recovered off the South Carolina coast, a U.S. official told ABC News. The officials said a crane ship on the scene went down in waters off South Carolina and picked up the "balloon's payload" that measured 30 feet.
wpde.com
South Carolina DNR needs help documenting bird count
(WPDE) — Do you enjoy bird watching?. Well, the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) needs help to conduct its annual Baltimore Oriole Winter Survey from Feb. 17-20. It is in conjunction with the Great Backyard Bird Count. According to a release, the state natural resources agency is...
Homelessness on the rise in South Carolina
Homelessness continues to be a significant issue, not only across the nation, but also here in the Upstate due in part to regional circumstances.
orangeandbluepress.com
South Carolina Food Bank Prepares for the End of SNAP
South Carolina food banks are preparing for a major hunger cliff as thousands of households receive SNAP Benefits that ended earlier this year. Alexandra Ashbrook, director of root causes and specific populations for the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), said that “On average, people on SNAP will be losing over $80 a month in benefits.” FRAC is a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger in the U.S. While food and rent are soaring high leading South Carolina food banks are concerned that this could create a huge increase in food insecurity, among people and veterans.
Help begins here: SC Special Program for Infants, Children, and Women: Apply for grants if you are needy or hungry
South Carolina is famous for its natural landscapes, hospitality, thriving economy, and festivals. It won't be wrong to say that this is one of those very few states of the US where there is nearly perfect year-round weather. This means South Carolina is ideal for you and your family. The only condition is that your income should be at least $60,000.
OnlyInYourState
The Remote Restaurant That Serves The Best Fried Seafood In South Carolina
Located just off Highway 17 North in Awendaw, South Carolina, is where you’ll find the hidden gem, See Wee Restaurant. This local favorite has been around since 1993, serving southern-style classics, mouth-watering fried seafood, and homemade desserts. So, follow along and see why we think this off-the-beaten-path restaurant has the best fried seafood in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
WIS FIRST WEATHER ALERT MIDDAY 02/13/2023
Day 16: Judge decides trial to continue as normal after two jurors test positive for COVID. Day 16: Judge decides trial to continue as normal after two jurors test positive for COVID. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A preview of what's happening next week on Awareness. Awareness featuring Rick Henry: South...
wpde.com
Grand Strand food bank providing healthy options for residents
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A new study from the Cleveland Clinic shows one way to have a good heart is by eating nutritious foods. Americans were surveyed, and 46% of people said the cost of nutritious foods is the biggest barrier to eating healthy. That's part of the...
wpde.com
Medicaid annual eligibility reviews to resumes in April, SC officials said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) will resume standard Medicaid annual eligibility reviews in April, following a pause due to the COVID-19 Emergency declaration, officials said in a statement. April 1, 2023 will mark the official start date of these reviews, which...
kiss951.com
Every Meal Is a Chef’s Surprise at this South Carolina Restaurant
Now, this might be a unique restaurant you may want to give a try. If you’re a more “adventurous” type of eater, this might be the perfect place for you. Whenever you go to a new restaurant, do you stick with your normal meal or do you like to try something different? Many restaurants have specials that are specific to that restaurant for guests to try. Well, one South Carolina restaurant is taking chef’s special to a whole new level.
beyondthetent.com
The 16 Best Places to Go Camping in South Carolina
Dip your toes in the ocean. Hike to the peaks of mountains. Drench yourself in rich American history. Spot unique wildlife. And do it all while camping in South Carolina!. Camping in South Carolina is an unparalleled experience! With campgrounds easily accessible from the cities to secluded areas tucked away in the country, this state has everything an adventurer could want.
Alex Murdaugh trial: Investigators say blood found on disgraced laywer's steering wheel
Investigators revealed that blood was found on the steering wheel of former South Carolina legal giant Alex Murdaugh's car.
power98fm.com
Popular South Carolina City Named Best Place In The US For A Staycation
I could use a staycation as I’m sure we all could. I could use a vacation too, but the same benefits without the travel time. That’s several more hours of fun and relaxation ready to be had. And I’m here for it. And if you live in South Carolina then you are in luck. Travel publication Travel Lens recently ranked the best US cities to do just that. And it was a South Carolina city that topped the list of best places for a staycation. And another SC city was also named in the top 10.
iheart.com
South Carolina's General Fund Budget Off By $3.5 Billion
(Columbia, SC) - South Carolina's general fund budget is billions of dollars less than previously thought. The state's Comptroller General told state senators that, as late as November, the budget was off by 3.5-billion dollars. The error was caused by an accounting mistake, according to the Comptroller General. The issue...
WIS-TV
Changes coming to Medicaid coverage in SC
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Day 16 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Day 16 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Two Jurors test positive for COVID-19 Updated: 7 hours ago.
wpde.com
Line-of-duty death benefit bill named in honor of Florence Co. EMT Sara Weaver
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A bill recently filed in the South Carolina state legislature aims to support families of Emergency Medical Technicians who die in the line of duty. The bill is titled the 'Sara Weaver Act' in honor of a Florence County EMT who died when she...
wpde.com
Nominations open for 'Coolest Thing Made in South Carolina' contest
WPDE — The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA) is set to launch this year’s Manufacturing Madness presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. Manufacturing Madness is a bracket-style contest that will poll the public to vote for the “Coolest Thing Made in South Carolina.”. Last year, more...
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Fast Food Chain
Boost compiled a list of the top fast food choices in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
wpde.com
Dog missing from New Mexico for 7 years found in South Carolina
(WXIA, CNN NEWSOURCE) — A New Mexico woman whose beloved dog vanished without a trace seven years ago got a big surprise from 1,700 miles away. "I bought him in Stephenville at a rodeo and he was a Jack Russell, Pug," Jessie Springer said. She said in 2015, her...
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Chocolate Bar In South Carolina And It’s Just As Heavenly As It Sounds
Oh, how we love chocolate in America! It’s the favorite candy category among the vast majority of consumers, a popular gift choice, especially at times like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, and people sometimes turn to it as a source of comfort during times of emotional distress. Did you know that just the smell of chocolate increases theta brain waves, which trigger relaxation? Most of us probably know that not all chocolate is created equal when it comes to eating it. And we’ve got a chocolate bar in South Carolina for you to visit that you are going to fall in love with.
Comments / 1