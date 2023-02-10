Comanchero Allan Meehan arrives in Sydney after being arrested

Comanchero boss Allan Meehan has been escorted through Sydney airport with a throng of police officers after he was allegedly on the run from police for two months.

Meehan, known as the 'Bathrobe bikie' for his love of wearing designer dressing gowns, was arrested at a home in Benowa Waters on Thursday after the 35-year-old told a court he fled NSW due to a '$3m hit on his head', The Daily Telegraph reported.

Detective Superintendent Grant Taylor did not confirm the alleged bounty on Meehan's head but did say that police often informed gang members of 'risks' relating to them.

'We constantly interact with outlaw motorcycle gang members when we deem it necessary to determine that we should tell them about a particular risk,' he said.

'Let me make it very clear, to be a member of the outlaw motorcycle group is a risk in itself.

'They all know that every day of their lives.

'To be the national president of one of the biggest outlaw motorcycle groups in this country, you're throwing yourself out there in regards to any sort of potential issue.'

Superintendent Taylor said police would 'stand firm' with their case that alleges the bikie boss fled NSW to escape a serious crime prevention order (SCPO).

'Almost immediately after that order was taken out at the Supreme Court, his phone was shut down and he was in a car to Queensland,' he said.

'The criminal group squad has been targeting the activities of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle group.

'As part of this investigation it was deemed necessary to apply to the Supreme Court for a serious crime prevention order on the national president of that gang.'

The order was granted on November 21, 2022, and became enforceable soon after that date.

Police allege Meehan breached that order four times in relation to where he resides and using encrypted communication applications.

They allege Meehan fled Sydney 'almost immediately' after that order was made and made his way to Queensland.

Meehan had been living with 'some of the strictest orders ever placed on a person in NSW' enforced on him.

The order stipulated Meehan must live at a nominated address, understood to be in the Southern Highlands south-west of Sydney, and had to notify police at least 24 hours in advance if he intended to stay the night elsewhere.

The order also restricted Meehan's ownership of firearms, the cars he drives and who he associates with.

It also subjected his phones, computers, and any other device, plus his bank accounts, to serious scrutiny.

Furthermore, it prohibited Meehan from using an alias, changing his address without notification, and restricted his use of phones, emails and online accounts.

He was not allowed have more than $10,000 in cash at any one time or wear his Comanchero club 'colours' or patches with the gang's logo.

Police executed two search warrants at two properties in Haymarket and Greystanes allegedly linked to associates of the Comanchero bikie gang.

A 33-year-old male was arrested for offences including money laundering, drugs, failure to comply with court orders and perverting the course of justice.

The criminal group squad is looking closely at all national presidents of outlaw motorcycle gangs and determining whether their activities warrant a serious crime prevention order.

'We have an array of powerful legislation at our disposal and we will use that legislation to fight organised crime where necessary,' Superintendent Taylor said.

Police used new digital access order legislation to arrest the 33-year-old Greystanes man.

The legislation gives police powers to compel individuals to allow access to their communication devices.