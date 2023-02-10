Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: 4 Super Bowl-related 'what ifs' for the Cardinals

By Jess Root,

10 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face each other in Super Bowl LVII. They will play Sunday afternoon at the Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium, State Farm Stadium.

With the Super Bowl, it brings up some fun interesting connections, questions and “what if” scenarios for the Arizona Cardinals with the two teams playing.

In particular, there are four connections. Three are related to the Chiefs — Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones — and one to the Eagles — Haason Reddick.

Have a listen to the stories. Maybe you already knew about them. If not, enjoy.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the times of the topics:

(1:00) How the Chiefs stole Andy Reid from the Cardinals

(8:55) How Patrick Mahomes got himself drafted by the Chiefs ahead of the Cardinals

(14:55) Passing on Chris Jones for Robert Nkemdiche

(20:03) Letting Haason Reddick go after 2020

