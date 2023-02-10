PODCAST: 4 Super Bowl-related 'what ifs' for the Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face each other in Super Bowl LVII. They will play Sunday afternoon at the Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium, State Farm Stadium.

With the Super Bowl, it brings up some fun interesting connections, questions and “what if” scenarios for the Arizona Cardinals with the two teams playing.

In particular, there are four connections. Three are related to the Chiefs — Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones — and one to the Eagles — Haason Reddick.

Have a listen to the stories. Maybe you already knew about them. If not, enjoy.

Here are the times of the topics:

(1:00) How the Chiefs stole Andy Reid from the Cardinals

(8:55) How Patrick Mahomes got himself drafted by the Chiefs ahead of the Cardinals

(14:55) Passing on Chris Jones for Robert Nkemdiche

(20:03) Letting Haason Reddick go after 2020