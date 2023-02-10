Open in App
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach Post

Snoop Dogg, Slightly Stoopid to perform at Cali Vibes music festival

By Cheantay Jensen,

6 days ago

If the major music festival Cali Vibes, returning to Downtown next weekend, reminds you of the One Love Cali Reggae Festival Long Beach had several years ago, there’s a reason for that. It’s the same festival, in just about all but the name.

With returning acts like Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution and Dirty Heads, among many others, the Cali Vibes music festival happening Feb. 17-19 is in many ways a resurgence of one of Long Beach’s most distinct music festivals that was held at the Queen Mary for five years before live events of every kind were shut down at the historic ocean liner entirely.

And so, the three-day music festival, which is put on by Goldenvoice and was rebranded as Cali Vibes after the pandemic, will return for a second year to Marina Green Park located just east of Shoreline Village, across the water from the Queen Mary.

Dozens of reggae, hip-hop and rock musical acts are slated to perform, with landmark groups like Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution, Cypress Hill and Damian Marley to headline.

Last year’s lineup energized fans for its large bill featuring iconic acts like Wu-Tang Clan and all of the Marley brothers. And this year, the festival is keeping that momentum with special music performances by Long Beach’s very own Snoop Dogg on Saturday, Feb. 18, and soft rock multi-instrumentalist Jack Johnson on Sunday, Feb. 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPUCW_0kjMxb4800

Cali Vibes 2023 music lineup. Courtesy photo.

The festival, which opens at noon all three days, will feature three stages with music from over 60 acts playing simultaneously. General and VIP tickets are still available for purchase and range from $140 for single-day passes to $425 for VIP three-day passes.

Click here to see the full lineup and purchase tickets.

Marina Green Park is at 400 E. Shoreline Drive.

The post Snoop Dogg, Slightly Stoopid to perform at Cali Vibes music festival appeared first on Long Beach Post .

