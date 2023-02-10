Open in App
Tennessee makes top-10 for 4-star running back Braylen Russell

By Zach McKinnell,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnBLb_0kjMrQWH00

Four-star running back Braylen Russell announced his top 10 schools on Thursday.

Tennessee, Ole Miss, Purdue, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Kansas and South Carolina are Russell’s top-10 schools.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound running back is from Benton High School in Benton, Arkansas.

Russell is the No. 171 overall player in the class of 2024. He is rated as the No. 16 running back and No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas, according to the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

He took an unofficial visit to Tennessee last year in June. Russell has also taken five unofficial visits to Arkansas and twice to Ole Miss last year.

Russell is a two-time Arkansas All-State selection. He finished his junior season with 1,643 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.

He was named the Farm Bureau Insurance player of the week after totaling 279 rushing yards and four touchdowns against Searcy.

