Colorado officials offer Lyft credits for Super Bowl weekend: 'Fans don't let fans drive impaired'

Colorado State Patrol Courtesy of the Weld County Sheriff's Office

"Fans don't let fans drive impaired."

That's the message from the Colorado Department of Transportation, as the country prepares for the upcoming Super Bowl between Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.

As the biggest game in football quickly approaches, Colorado's transportation department and state patrol agency will kick off the weekend, in partnership with more than 40 agencies, with Super Bowl Weekend DUI enforcement from Feb. 9 to 14, officials said in a news release.

"Whether you're a football fan or just watching for the halftime show, make a driving plan before heading out to view the game," Colorado State Patrol Chief Col. Matthew Packard said. "Our goal is to have everyone arrive home safely, so be a good sport and get a sober ride."

CDOT will also provide 150 Lyft credits for the game weekend through a partnership with Lyft and Responsibility.org, which means Coloradans can redeem a $10 credit using the code "Kickoffsafe" in the Lyft app's promotion section, officials said.

A grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association funds the promotion, according to the release.

The ride credits are available statewide and can be redeemed anytime between now and Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

In 2022, the Super Bowl Weekend DUI enforcement period resulted in 156 arrests, with an average of two per hour for all three enforcement days, officials said.

"If you're hosting a party, make sure all your guests get to and from the celebration safely," CDOT's Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk said. "List out the options for them – spend the night, call a ride-hailing service or designate a sober driver. It all comes down to one decision. Don't risk getting a DUI or being involved in a crash where someone loses their life."