Simplot Games making triumphant return to Pocatello Feb. 16-18

It’s been three years since the Simplot Games, one of the largest indoor high school track and field meets in the nation, has been held at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena, and yes, everybody involved has missed the spectacle.

“So we’re just basically dusting off the cobwebs, making sure we’re checking all our to-do lists, and making sure we have everything we need,” said Lisa Woodland, who has been the director of the Simplot Games since 2014. “We are having a lot of coaches tell us they can’t wait to come and they’re excited to get back to the Simplot Games, so that’s encouraging.”

This year’s games will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, to Saturday, Feb. 18, with the first events beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the last, the all-Idaho Girls 4 by 200 Meter Relay, beginning at 3:25 p.m. Saturday. The games are free and open to the public to attend. Because of the ongoing renovation of Holt Arena, the south side of the arena is closed, so all competitors and fans will have to use the north side entrance and stands.

Local hotel and restaurant owners are equally excited for the return of the games, which have averaged about 2,100 athletes over the three-day event for the past decade — not including, of course, the 2021 and 2022 games that were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Woodland says the arrival of several new hotels in Pocatello in recent years means more out-of-town participants will be staying in the Gate City this year, rather than Blackfoot or Idaho Falls.

“All the hotels are filled, and obviously the money recirculates in the community as far as restaurants, and things to do, and places to go,” Woodland said. “We know it’s a huge boon to the community.”

A study done in 2006 showed the Simplot Games had an annual economic impact of about $3 million on the community, Woodland said. “Now we know that’s increased because of the increase in hotels and restaurants,” she said. “We don’t know what that number is, but it’s the largest event in Pocatello and has been for several years since the rodeo left.”

The last Simplot Games, which attracts top flight high school athletes from around the western United States and Canada, was held in February 2020 and a couple of weeks later the country shut down as the COVID pandemic hit with full force. Woodland said the Simplot Games staff knew they probably wouldn’t be able to hold the event in 2021 because of COVID, but then began full scale planning for the 2022 games before they were shut down by the Simplot family in January of last year.

After a two-year hiatus, Woodland and her staff are thankful that ISU has allowed the games to continue this year, despite the Holt Arena renovation project.

“We’re grateful that ISU has allowed us (to continue the games),” she said. “They’ve kind of paused their construction and they have enabled the Simplot Games to move forward this season. So we’re thrilled to be able to do that because we don’t know how long you can cancel an event before it’s permanently canceled.”

Woodland is anxious to see how participation in the games responds to the two-year cancellation. As of Wednesday, about 250 athletes had registered, which is down from the normal number of about 500 at this point in the process. Registration opens in December of every year, but very few athletes sign up until much closer to the games. The final registration deadline this year is at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“We have a lot of athletes and coaches and teams in our back system that we can see, so we’ll see what happens — if they finish registration or not,” Woodland said. She noted it’s normal for the games to get a last-minute crush of registrations.

“Yes, very normal,” she said. “It’s always a little shocking to us.”

As of Wednesday, the games had teams from as far away as Australia registered, along with a lot of Canadian athletes in the registration system. That is along with the usual athletes from surrounding states, like Wyoming, Montana, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and California.

In past years, the games have attracted some world class athletes for their age groups. One of those athletes was Ryan Crouser, who set the Simplot Games record for the shot put in 2011. Now the current world record holder and a two-time Olympic medalist, Crouser will be the featured speaker at the annual “Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends,” which is scheduled for 7 a.m. Friday at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino in Fort Hall. The breakfast always features Dick Fosbury, the legendary Olympic high jumper and longtime Idaho resident. Tickets for the breakfast are $30 apiece and can be purchased by calling (208) 235-5604 or online at SimplotGames.com.

Crouser will be participating in the “Elite Shot Put” exhibition at noon on Saturday, Feb. 18. “He’s hinting that he may break another world record, so we’re hoping that will happen at the Simplot Games,” Woodland said. “We’re looking forward to watching him do that.”

In addition to Crouser and Fosbury, other former Olympic and Paralympic athletes who will be attending the games include former Olympic gold medal pole vaulter Stacy Dragila, an ISU alum; Willie Banks, a former world record holder in the triple jump; Andre Phillips, a former Olympic gold medal hurdler; Paralympian Tyson Gunter from Arimo; and John Register, another former Paralympian who will be one of the announcers for the games. Fans can get autographs from all of the former Olympians and Paralympians by lining up at 2 p.m. on Friday at Holt Arena.