The Delaware State Police have arrested 33-year-old Daniel Harding of Townsend, Delaware on numerous gun charges following a traffic stop that occurred yesterday morning.

On February 9, 2023, at approximately 9:48 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a white 2005 Dodge Ram with an expired registration traveling southbound on Dupont Parkway in the area of Blackbird Forest Road in Townsend. The trooper stopped the pickup truck and contacted the driver and only occupant, identified as Daniel Harding. While speaking with Harding, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside of the Ram, which was not insured. The trooper also learned that there were firearms inside of the vehicle.

Computer checks revealed that Harding is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms. Harding was taken into custody at the scene without incident, and a search of the pickup truck led to the discovery of three concealed handguns, a shotgun, various rounds of ammunition, approximately .67 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 1.49 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Harding was taken to Troop 9 and charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 4 counts

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 4 counts

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana

Several traffic offenses

Harding was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $76,504 secured bond.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 021023 1342

-End-

Troopers Arrest Man on Gun Charges Following Traffic Stop