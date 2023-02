St. Georges — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists that there will be lane restrictions on US 301NB and SB near the Biddles Corner Toll Plaza starting Monday, February 20th at 7:00 am and lasting until Friday, March 17th. The left lane will be closed in both directions 24/7 for installation of a new median crossover.

Motorists should use caution and expect minor delays moving through the area.