Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Maple Leafs (31-13-8) and Columbus Blue Jackets (15-32-4) meet Friday at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Maple Leafs failed to cash as +117 home underdogs in a 5-2 loss vs. the Boston Bruins in their last game, back on Feb. 1, before the All-Star break. C Calle Järnkrok and RW Mitch Marner scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost 2 of their last 3 games. Toronto is 6-1 in its last 7 games after allowing 5 or more goals in its previous contest.

The Blue Jackets lost last time out as +170 home underdogs as the Washington Capitals edged Columbus 4-3 in overtime Jan. 31. LW Johnny Gaudreau scored in the 3rd period to force overtime as the Blue Jackets erased a 2-goal deficit, but ultimately could not complete the comeback. Columbus is 1-8 in its last 9 games vs. Atlantic Division teams.

This is the 1st meeting this season between the Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets. Toronto won last season’s series 2-1 with the most recent meeting being a 5-4 Maple Leafs win as -212 road favorites March 7.

Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:21 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Maple Leafs -250 (bet $250 to win $100) | Blue Jackets +210 (bet $100 to win $210)

: Maple Leafs -250 (bet $250 to win $100) | Blue Jackets +210 (bet $100 to win $210) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Maple Leafs -1.5 (-105) | Blue Jackets +1.5 (-115)

: Maple Leafs -1.5 (-105) | Blue Jackets +1.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -120 | U: +100)

Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets projected goalies

Ilya Samsonov (17-6-2, 2.42 GAA, .913 SV%, 2 SO) vs. Joonas Korpisalo (8-9-3, 3.35 GAA, .908 SV%)

Samsonov faced the Blue Jackets 3 times last season (2 starts) as a member of the Capitals and went 2-1-0, allowing 5 goals on 54 shots, good for a 2.20 GAA and .907 SV%. He is 7th in GAA amongst goaltenders who have played at least 20 games this season.

Korpisalo is 5-3-0 in 8 career starts vs. the Maple Leafs with a 2.87 GAA and .914 SV% (243 saves against 266 shots). He is 35th in GAA amongst goaltenders with 20 or more games this season.

Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets picks and predictions

Prediction

Maple Leafs 6, Blue Jackets 2

PASS.

The Maple Leafs (-250) should win, but there is no need to risk more than twice your potential profit on the moneyline when Toronto should win by multiple goals. Bet the puck line and/or total instead.

BET MAPLE LEAFS -1.5 (-105).

Three of Toronto’s last 4 wins have been by multiple goals and the Maple Leafs should be extra motivated to run up the score after getting blown out by the Bruins before the All-Star break. Toronto is a good bounce-back team and is 5-1 in its last 6 games after a loss by 3 or more goals.

BET OVER 6.5 (-120).

The Over is 4-1-2 in Toronto’s last 7 games after 3 or more days of rest and 4-1-1 in Toronto’s last 6 vs. the Metropolitan Division. The Over has hit in 4 of Columbus’ last 5 games vs. Eastern Conference teams and is 3-0-1 in the last 4 meetings between these teams in Columbus.

