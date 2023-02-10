Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJgt6_0kjMlo7300

The Toronto Maple Leafs (31-13-8) and Columbus Blue Jackets (15-32-4) meet Friday at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Maple Leafs failed to cash as +117 home underdogs in a 5-2 loss vs. the Boston Bruins in their last game, back on Feb. 1, before the All-Star break. C Calle Järnkrok and RW Mitch Marner scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost 2 of their last 3 games. Toronto is 6-1 in its last 7 games after allowing 5 or more goals in its previous contest.

The Blue Jackets lost last time out as +170 home underdogs as the Washington Capitals edged Columbus 4-3 in overtime Jan. 31. LW Johnny Gaudreau scored in the 3rd period to force overtime as the Blue Jackets erased a 2-goal deficit, but ultimately could not complete the comeback. Columbus is 1-8 in its last 9 games vs. Atlantic Division teams.

This is the 1st meeting this season between the Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets. Toronto won last season’s series 2-1 with the most recent meeting being a 5-4 Maple Leafs win as -212 road favorites March 7.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:21 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Maple Leafs -250 (bet $250 to win $100) | Blue Jackets +210 (bet $100 to win $210)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Maple Leafs -1.5 (-105) | Blue Jackets +1.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -120 | U: +100)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets projected goalies

Ilya Samsonov (17-6-2, 2.42 GAA, .913 SV%, 2 SO) vs. Joonas Korpisalo (8-9-3, 3.35 GAA, .908 SV%)

Samsonov faced the Blue Jackets 3 times last season (2 starts) as a member of the Capitals and went 2-1-0, allowing 5 goals on 54 shots, good for a 2.20 GAA and .907 SV%. He is 7th in GAA amongst goaltenders who have played at least 20 games this season.

Korpisalo is 5-3-0 in 8 career starts vs. the Maple Leafs with a 2.87 GAA and .914 SV% (243 saves against 266 shots). He is 35th in GAA amongst goaltenders with 20 or more games this season.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets picks and predictions

Prediction

Maple Leafs 6, Blue Jackets 2

PASS.

The Maple Leafs (-250) should win, but there is no need to risk more than twice your potential profit on the moneyline when Toronto should win by multiple goals. Bet the puck line and/or total instead.

BET MAPLE LEAFS -1.5 (-105).

Three of Toronto’s last 4 wins have been by multiple goals and the Maple Leafs should be extra motivated to run up the score after getting blown out by the Bruins before the All-Star break. Toronto is a good bounce-back team and is 5-1 in its last 6 games after a loss by 3 or more goals.

BET OVER 6.5 (-120).

The Over is 4-1-2 in Toronto’s last 7 games after 3 or more days of rest and 4-1-1 in Toronto’s last 6 vs. the Metropolitan Division. The Over has hit in 4 of Columbus’ last 5 games vs. Eastern Conference teams and is 3-0-1 in the last 4 meetings between these teams in Columbus.

Want action on this matchup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Corey Scott on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Tyler Hansbrough says ‘it’s disappointing’ to keep watching the effort of this UNC team
Chapel Hill, NC6 hours ago
A look at recent Oklahoma Sooners offer, 2024 DL prospect Deyvid Palepale
Norman, OK4 hours ago
Where Notre Dame ranks in preseason top 25 SP+ rankings
South Bend, IN7 hours ago
Tar Heels still among ‘last four in’ for updated Bracketology
Chapel Hill, NC5 hours ago
Doc Rivers suggests De'Anthony Melton needs All-Star break the most
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Notre Dame's botched OC search brings alleged Reinsdorf quote to mind
Chicago, IL1 day ago
You might be surprised where Ohio State football is on ESPN's early 2023 SP+ rankings projections
Columbus, OH2 days ago
The unusual reason why Jarrett Allen and the Cavs celebrate when they're called for a lane violation
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
Suns' Kevin Durant gets emotional talking time with Nets, Kyrie Irving
Phoenix, AZ4 hours ago
Rockets swap: Jalen Green out, Tari Eason in for NBA’s Rising Stars event
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Rockets' Tari Eason named as an injury replacement in Rising Stars game
Houston, TX4 hours ago
Nets reportedly made unfair demands of Lakers in Kyrie Irving talks
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Report: Ohio State to host 2024 quarterback looking to get an offer
Columbus, OH1 day ago
LSU offers 5-star 2025 quarterback
Belleville, MI11 hours ago
NFL Competition Committee could look to eliminate Eagles version of QB sneak
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Celtics Lab 171: On All-Star Week, buyout options, and ditching the interim tag with Gary Gulman
Boston, MA4 hours ago
Report: Former Florida QB will compete for starting job in Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Sixers' Doc Rivers gives love and respect to Joel Embiid for his game
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Nephew of former Ohio State star puts Ohio State in trimmed list
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Bears make 3 trades, land more picks in Chad Reuter's 3-round mock draft
Chicago, IL1 day ago
ESPN lists Panthers as trade-up candidate for 2023 draft's No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago
Eagles GM Howie Roseman hints at losing several free agents with comments about compensatory picks
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
James Harden, Sixers react to addition of Dewayne Dedmon to the roster
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Former Sixers F Matisse Thybulle knocks down 4 triples in Blazers debut
Portland, OR2 days ago
Spurs claim recently waived Sixers G Julian Champagnie off waivers
San Antonio, TX5 hours ago
Ohio State receives crystal balls for twin Ohio offensive lineman
Columbus, OH8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy