Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets odds, picks and predictions
By Corey Scott,
6 days ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (31-13-8) and Columbus Blue Jackets (15-32-4) meet Friday at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.
The Maple Leafs failed to cash as +117 home underdogs in a 5-2 loss vs. the Boston Bruins in their last game, back on Feb. 1, before the All-Star break. C Calle Järnkrok and RW Mitch Marner scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost 2 of their last 3 games. Toronto is 6-1 in its last 7 games after allowing 5 or more goals in its previous contest.
The Blue Jackets lost last time out as +170 home underdogs as the Washington Capitals edged Columbus 4-3 in overtime Jan. 31. LW Johnny Gaudreau scored in the 3rd period to force overtime as the Blue Jackets erased a 2-goal deficit, but ultimately could not complete the comeback. Columbus is 1-8 in its last 9 games vs. Atlantic Division teams.
This is the 1st meeting this season between the Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets. Toronto won last season’s series 2-1 with the most recent meeting being a 5-4 Maple Leafs win as -212 road favorites March 7.
Samsonov faced the Blue Jackets 3 times last season (2 starts) as a member of the Capitals and went 2-1-0, allowing 5 goals on 54 shots, good for a 2.20 GAA and .907 SV%. He is 7th in GAA amongst goaltenders who have played at least 20 games this season.
Korpisalo is 5-3-0 in 8 career starts vs. the Maple Leafs with a 2.87 GAA and .914 SV% (243 saves against 266 shots). He is 35th in GAA amongst goaltenders with 20 or more games this season.
The Maple Leafs (-250) should win, but there is no need to risk more than twice your potential profit on the moneyline when Toronto should win by multiple goals. Bet the puck line and/or total instead.
BET MAPLE LEAFS -1.5 (-105).
Three of Toronto’s last 4 wins have been by multiple goals and the Maple Leafs should be extra motivated to run up the score after getting blown out by the Bruins before the All-Star break. Toronto is a good bounce-back team and is 5-1 in its last 6 games after a loss by 3 or more goals.
BET OVER 6.5 (-120).
The Over is 4-1-2 in Toronto’s last 7 games after 3 or more days of rest and 4-1-1 in Toronto’s last 6 vs. the Metropolitan Division. The Over has hit in 4 of Columbus’ last 5 games vs. Eastern Conference teams and is 3-0-1 in the last 4 meetings between these teams in Columbus.
