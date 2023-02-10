2023 Super Bowl prop bets: First-half Over/Under total points

The Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) meet Sunday in the 2023 Super Bowl. Kickoff from Glendale, Ariz., is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s NFL odds, focusing on the 1st-half Over/Under total, and make a suggested play among our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Kansas City Chiefs and newly crowned MVP QB Patrick Mahomes come to State Farm Stadium in an attempt to win their 2nd Super Bowl, while the Eagles are also looking for their 2nd Super Bowl crown in franchise history.

Both teams come in with a top 3 offense in the NFL, but they accomplished it in different manners. The Chiefs led the NFL with 297.8 passing yards per game; the Eagles ranked 9th with 241.5 passing YPG and 5th in rushing (147.6 YPG).

The Eagles are the most well-rounded team in the NFL, while the Chiefs will rely on a stellar air attack to go against the league’s top-ranked defense against the pass. Philadelphia allowed 179.8 passing YPG during the regular season and only allowed just one 300-yard passing game (Dallas’ Dak Prescott in a 40-34 Philly road loss in Week 16.

With this in mind, we’re going analyze the 1st half Over/Under.

Super Bowl 1st-half Over/Under total odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 12:31 p.m. ET.

Over/Under (O/U): 24.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Super Bowl 1st-half total prediction

BET UNDER 24.5 (-117).

While most people see this as an offensive battle, I’m hesitant to believe the hype. The O/U line for the game opened 49.5 and has steadily gone up since. The public loves the Over. This means it will continue to rise until game time and we might even get a better number for the Under — both for the game and the 1st half.

The Eagles have come out strong all season. This has continued into the playoffs in which they have held leads of 28-0 and 21-7 at the half. But this will be a different game as they will make a concerted effort to sustain long drives and keep Mahomes and his No. 1 target in TE Travis Kelce off the field for as much time as possible.

With the Eagles looking to milk the clock, I can see a Philly drive of 10 or more minutes. This will, as mentioned before, limit the Chiefs offense and keep the Eagles defense fresh and rested.

If you like the Eagles to win, you’ll want to see the Under hit for this bet — and for the game total. If you think the Chiefs will win, a shootout is more likely.

I like the Eagles to win and cover. So, I also like the FIRST-HALF UNDER 24.5 (-117) to cash here.

