Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers odds, picks and predictions
By Skip Snow,
10 days ago
The Seattle Kraken (29-17-5) and New York Rangers (29-14-8) meet Friday at Madison Square Garden. The opening puck drop will be at 7 p.m. ET (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kraken vs. Rangers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.
Seattle is playing the back half of 2 road games in as many days. On Thursday, the Kraken lost 3-1 at New Jersey. They are 0-2-0 (outscored 7-1) on what will end up being a 5-game road swing.
The Rangers have won 3 in a row and are a robust 18-4-3 since Dec. 5. New York has won 4 straight at MSG and has scored 4.75 goals per game along the way. Before their masterful run kicked off in December, the Rangers dropped a 3-2 overtime decision in Seattle Nov. 17. That loss was part of a stretch that saw New York go 8-9-5 from Oct. 20-Dec. 3. The Rangers also acquired RW Vladimir Tarasenko from the Blues, and he has been skating with the team. It’s unknown if he’ll be activated for the game.
The Rangers are perhaps a slight lean and might have been more of one had this Seattle group gotten off to a better start on its 5-game trip. A bounce-back is imminent.
STEER CLEAR.
Netminders vs. shooters is the best side in this Friday night test at MSG. PASS on the puck line and look for some leverage on the total. One prop you can take a chance on is ARTEMI PANARIN 1 OR MORE ASSISTS (+110). Panarin is a great playmaker, and he has 3 assists in 2 games since the All-Star break. He’s also best friends with Tarasenko, and if he suits up, those two will have immediate chemistry.
Seattle has played in 3 straight Unders. The Under is 5-3 across the Rangers’ last 8. The Under is 4-0 in New York’s last 4 against winning teams. The Under is 5-1-1 in Seattle’s last 7 against winning teams.
The Kraken’s goal scoring in 5-on-5 play does not match up with expected goals. Mix in solid goaltending, and BACK THE UNDER 5.5 (+115).
