Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 23 - February 11th To 13th
By Neil Andrew,6 days ago
All the action from Gameweek 23 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby.
This weekend sees the fixtures from matchweek 23 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, and table.
Liverpool face neighbours Everton at Anfield on Monday looking for a vital three points as they try and stay in contention for a top-four place.
Leaders Arsenal are at home to Brentford on Saturday with second placed Manchester City at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.
Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 22
Saturday, 11th February 2023
12:30pm West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea
3:00pm Arsenal 1-1 Brentford
3:00pm Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
3:00pm Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest
3:00pm Leicester City 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur
3:00pm Southampton 1-2 Wolves
5:30pm Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle United
Sunday, 12th February 2023
2:00pm Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United
4:30pm Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa
Monday, 13th February 2023
8:00pm Liverpool 2-0 Everton
All times are GMT.
Premier League Table
