Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 23 - February 11th To 13th

All the action from Gameweek 23 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby.

This weekend sees the fixtures from matchweek 23 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, and table.

Liverpool face neighbours Everton at Anfield on Monday looking for a vital three points as they try and stay in contention for a top-four place.

Leaders Arsenal are at home to Brentford on Saturday with second placed Manchester City at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 22

Saturday, 11th February 2023

12:30pm West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea

3:00pm Arsenal 1-1 Brentford

3:00pm Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest

3:00pm Leicester City 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur

3:00pm Southampton 1-2 Wolves

5:30pm Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle United

Sunday, 12th February 2023

2:00pm Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United

4:30pm Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa

Monday, 13th February 2023

8:00pm Liverpool 2-0 Everton

All times are GMT.

Premier League Table

