Recruiting Rundown: How Do Oklahoma and Texas Impact SEC Recruiting?

With the Longhorns and Sooners joining the SEC a year early, how do they stack up in recruiting to other programs in the conference?

In an interesting turn of events, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will join the SEC in 2024, a year earlier than the original agreement. It will also come at a pretty steep price: a combined 9-figure exit fee.

There are a lot of factors to consider with the Sooners and Longhorns joining a year early, but how will the soon-to-be former Big 12 schools compare to the rest of the league when it comes to adding top talent?

Well according to 247Sports, had Texas and Oklahoma been members during the 2023 recruiting cycle, they would've been third and fourth in the SEC, respectively. The gap between the Sooners (289.07 points) and LSU Tigers (288.50) is marginal so the impact wouldn't be that different. But the Longhorns (306.35 - first in the Big 12) would automatically be in the stratosphere of Alabama and Georgia, the only three schools with at least 300 total points in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Furthermore, Steve Sarkisian's recruiting has improved significantly ever since his first season in 2021.

2021 - 248.65



2022 - 289. 04



2023 - 306. 35

Let's also remember the fact that a) Sarkisian was the one that recruited Bryce Young. While it is doubtful that Texas and Oklahoma will flip many recruits from the Crimson Tide, it won't be a major difference in regards to talent disparity.

Tide - bits

Alabama is one step closer to landing two 4-star recruits in the 2024 class. Wide receiver Aeryn Hampton's top choices, in addition to Alabama, are LSU, Nebraska, Michigan, Oregon and - ironically - Texas and Oklahoma

The second 4-star recruit is running back James Peoples, who is also from Texas. His top schools include, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, TCU and Oklahoma

Recruits to Remember

Aeryn Hampton - ATH, Daingerfied High School (TX), 5 foot 10, 175 pounds

James Peoples - RB, Veterans Memorial High School, San Antonio, Texas, 5 foot 10, 192 pounds

Jeremiah Beaman - DL, A.H. Parker High School, Birmingham, Alabama, 6 foot 4, 265 pounds