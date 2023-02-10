Lakers: NBA Overlooks Anthony Davis In Naming 3 New All-Star Injury Replacements

The eight-time All-Star has been felled by the injury bug.

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis was passed over by the NBA today, when the league announced its 2023 All-Star Game injury replacements for Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, and now-Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant.

Because Durant was on the Brooklyn Nets, an Eastern Conference team, the NBA selected an Eastern Conference also-ran to be elevated to All-Star status.

That still left two spots in the West to be filled. Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards and Sacamento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox were the representatives from the Lakers' conference chosen ahead of Davis. Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was named to his second All-Star team as Durant's replacement in the East. , who was previously an All-Star in 2020,

It seems very possible that a fourth All-Star replacement could be named, as Boston Celtics All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown fractured his face on Wednesday night. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic , Brown underwent further testing yesterday. Charania adds that it is believed Brown might not be back for Boston until beyond All-Star Weekend -- not that replacing another Eastern Conference All-Star is going to help Anthony Davis much. If anything, Miami Heat swingman Jimmy Butler, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, or New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson seem most likely to replace Brown.

Davis has posted All-Star numbers when he has played, but he's also missed 25 games for a 25-31 LA team that's currently not even play-in tournament caliber, by record. That said, the Lakers just got a whole lot better thanks to trading for a flurry of new additions over the last couple weeks, and should easily vault back into the play-in conversation.

Across his 32 healthy games, the 6'10" big man out of Kentucky is averaging 26.6 points per game on 57% shooting from the floor, 12 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per night.