Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers: NBA Overlooks Anthony Davis In Naming 3 New All-Star Injury Replacements

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1608R2_0kjMaJ3H00

The eight-time All-Star has been felled by the injury bug.

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis was passed over by the NBA today, when the league announced its 2023 All-Star Game injury replacements for Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, and now-Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant.

Because Durant was on the Brooklyn Nets, an Eastern Conference team, the NBA selected an Eastern Conference also-ran to be elevated to All-Star status.

That still left two spots in the West to be filled. Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards and Sacamento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox were the representatives from the Lakers' conference chosen ahead of Davis. Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was named to his second All-Star team as Durant's replacement in the East. , who was previously an All-Star in 2020,

It seems very possible that a fourth All-Star replacement could be named, as Boston Celtics All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown fractured his face on Wednesday night. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic , Brown underwent further testing yesterday. Charania adds that it is believed Brown might not be back for Boston until beyond All-Star Weekend -- not that replacing another Eastern Conference All-Star is going to help Anthony Davis much. If anything, Miami Heat swingman Jimmy Butler, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, or New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson seem most likely to replace Brown.

Davis has posted All-Star numbers when he has played, but he's also missed 25 games for a 25-31 LA team that's currently not even play-in tournament caliber, by record. That said, the Lakers just got a whole lot better thanks to trading for a flurry of new additions over the last couple weeks, and should easily vault back into the play-in conversation.

Across his 32 healthy games, the 6'10" big man out of Kentucky is averaging 26.6 points per game on 57% shooting from the floor, 12 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per night.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook’s Wife Claps Back At Reports Of Locker Room Tensions
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Opens Up About His Impending Free Agency
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Former All-Star LeBron James Teammate To Hit Buyout Market
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Most Popular
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Provides Update on LeBron James Injury and Return Timeline
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers: Possible 2023 Free Agent Target Cites Kobe Bryant As Childhood Favorite
Los Angeles, CA54 minutes ago
Lakers News: Top 3 2023 Pelicans Free Agent Prospects For Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Lakers: How Lonnie Walker IV Feels About Russell Westbrook As A Teammate
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Lakers News: Expert Believes LA Now A Postseason Team After Roster Upgrades
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers: Does LeBron James Setting All-Time Scoring Record Make Him The GOAT?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Bronny James To Play For Team USA At Nike Hoop Summit
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Lakers: LA Bolstered Offense In A Major Category At The Trade Deadline
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers: First Look At LA's Full New Lineup Yields Blowout Over Pelicans 120-102
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Lakers News: LA Unable To Re-Sign Newly Waived Stanley Johnson This Season
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Betting Odds And Lines Ahead Of Play-In Push Against Pelicans
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Lakers News: LA Interested in Signing D’Angelo Russell To A Long-Term Extension
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Starting 5 Announced For LA's Critical Home Stand Against Pelicans
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Lakers: 4 Teams Emerge as Potential Suitors for Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Lakers News: Latest On Status Of LeBron James’s Foot Ahead Of Pelicans Game Wednesday
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals Reason for Sitting During LeBron’s Record-Breaking Shot
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Lakers: New LA Fan Favorite Jarred Vanderbilt Already Impressing Showtime Vet
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Already Drawing Up Plays With LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Rumors: LA Sources Believe Darvin Ham Overplayed An Injured LeBron James
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: How LA’s Championship And Playoff Odds Improved After Trade Deadline
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers: Malik Beasley Raves About Star Teammates After LA's Blowout Of New Orleans
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Lakers: LA Fans Annihilate Darvin Ham's Coaching Choices In Portland Loss
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Damian Lillard's Sharpshooting Trail Blazers Bury LeBron-Less LA, 127-115
Portland, OR2 days ago
Lakers: Mo Bamba's Clever Nickname For His New Star Teammates
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: 3-And-D Buyout Market Prospect For LA Signing With West Rival
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy