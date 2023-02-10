Open in App
Williamsport, PA
BREAKING: Shop-Vac downsizing, will lay off workers

By Carrie Pauling,

6 days ago

Williamsport, PA — NorthcentralPa.com has learned that Shop-Vac, located at 2323 Reach Road, Williamsport, is planning to downsize.

"They were very adamant at this time that they are not closing," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, trying to dispell rumours that the company was shutting down completely.

The company does plan to cease some operations at the Williamsport plant, according to Fink.

One source indicated they are moving the vacuum and accessory production to China. Factory employees were sent home after the announcement on Friday, Feb. 10.

"The company still plans to operate some functions out of the the Williamsport office, including human resources, finance, asssembly, shipping and receiving, IT, customer service," Fink said.

Lycoming County Commissioner Scott Metzger said he had heard rumors of a possible closing but had not heard a confirmation that information. "It's obviously upsetting news if it's true," he said.

"There will be some limited operation in Williamsport," Fink reiterated.

The company will have to submit a warn notice to the State indicating the impact to local workers.

Sources tell NCPA that factory employees were given warn notices on Friday with an end date of Apr. 28.

This is a developing story. NorthcentralPa.com will provide updates as they become available.

