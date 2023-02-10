Watch: Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Preview Rematch at Miami

The Cardinals are staying on the road for a rematch of their ACC opener against the Hurricanes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program had a real chance to generate some momentum down the stretch.

The Cardinals took down Georgia Tech for their first win in ACC play, then followed that up by nearly pulling off an improbable comeback against Florida State. However, their most recent time out saw them fall flat on their face, losing 91-57 at Pitt for their worst loss of the year.

"I felt like we were heading in the right direction," guard/forward Mike James said. "I feel like we had some momentum, and we played good those two games. Then we took a step back that game (against Pitt).

It's be hard to get some of that momentum back in their next game. Louisville's next task has them going back on the road for a rematch against Miami, who already dealt them an 80-53 home loss in their ACC opener.

"I think they're more secure in what they're doing now than they were then," head coach Kenny Payne said of Miami. "I think they have found their identity. I think they are more of a connected team than they were when we played them the first time.

"I watched them vs. Duke, and then I watched our game vs. them and said, "they're different." They're different in how they're playing, they're different in their mindset. At that time, I thought, when we played them the first time, they were really locked in offensively at times disconnected defensively. Well, they're not that now."

Prior to their matchup with the Hurricanes, Payne, guard/forward Mike James and guard Hercy Miller took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game at Pitt, previewed the upcoming rematch vs. Miami, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Kenny Payne

Louisville HC Kenny Payne Previews Miami (2/10/23) (; 11:02)

Guard/forward Mike James and guard Hercy Miller

Louisville G/F Mike James, G Hercy Miller Preview Miami (2/10/23) (; 6:06)

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter