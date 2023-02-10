Woman Creates Hidden Laundry Station and No One Could Ever Guess It Was There

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sometimes the most useful places in your house also aren’t the most attractive spaces either. In fact, I tend to hate places like bathrooms, mudrooms, and especially laundry room s since they have to be practical and are often a bit lacking in the creative or good-looking department. But sometimes, people do manage to surprise me and make these spaces far more than I could have imagined them being!

How about something like this ‘hidden’ laundry station from TikTok creator Julie Sousa of TheAvant_Garde ? It’s too cool not to show off!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, the idea behind this laundry room that actually doesn’t look like a laundry room is the fact that it’s going to not be hidden away or in an off space of the home somewhere. Instead, it will be out in the open - meaning it has to be a bit ‘hidden’ at the same time.

How does Julie accomplish this? Well, first of all, the stackable washer and dryer go in a closet off to one side, then the whole space gets a brand new coat of paint in a beautiful darker sage green. Some rattan boards, painted a similar color, are added to the walls as well for an extra bit of flair. Floating shelves and some really high-end looking storage pieces doubling as laundry baskets come in next. These hampers are perfect for the overall look because they look like they belong in the space, but not necessarily a laundry room, and thus are great for duping people into thinking this isn’t a space to throw your clothes.

Finally there is a brand new, large picture frame added to the walls, helping seal the deal on the decorative space being used to its fullest vibe. A bit of lighting and a few candles are all it takes to wrap the whole space up, and all of a sudden it is more beautiful hallway than laundry room, which is the whole idea!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.