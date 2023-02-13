Traffic Alert: Tree removal project along Highway 20 east of Newport

Expect delays on U.S. 20, the Corvallis-Newport Highway, at approximately milepost 3, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation are removing unstable hazard trees from the slide area.

"We will remove about 20 trees at the top of the slide to prevent them from falling on the road and power transmission lines," ODOT states in a release.

Flaggers will stop traffic when trees are being taken down. Delays are usually 20 minutes or less, but could be longer if material falls on the road, according to ODOT.