Mom Admits 2 Years After Painting Hallway Doors Black, She Has Regrets

Home DIYers, remodelers, and designers alike struggle with hallways. They are tight, awkward, and dark, so re-doing and designing the space can be incredibly tricky. Do you just paint it all white to make it feel bigger? Add some flare with some thickened trim? Maybe a fun and funky light? Wall decor? Nobody really knows what to do with a hallway, so let us know if you’ve cracked the code.

Paint is the most obvious choice for re-doing a hallway space, it's easy, quick and can help the space to feel a bit less chunky. This all hinges on whether or not you choose the right color for the space, and home DIYer and TikToker @southernescape may be regretting the color she chose to paint her doors after nearly two years, but she may also be oddly in love with it.

First I should note, the color black works for a lot of things. Such as brick houses, that the internet is totally freaking over , and kitchen cabinets. But hallways? Eh, maybe for some and not for others.

The woman was questioning her decision at first but decided to trust the process, and after two years she is still quite in love with it. But some commenters said not so much. One woman said “I just feel like the black trend is so dark. But if you love it, it’s your house and that’s all that matters” and we couldn’t agree more.

