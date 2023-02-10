Man Warns Homeowners About Mistake Some Roofers make That Will Cause Inevitable Leaks

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There are a lot of things that can go wrong with houses. HVAC systems leaking from screwing into the wall in the wrong spot , dryers catching fire if they aren’t properly cleaned, septic systems backing up in the pipes if pumping is not done in a routine fashion, pipes bursting if not properly insulated and taken care of in the extra cold winter months, and leaks in the roof.

Owning a home comes with so much freedom but the responsibility also doubles, if something goes wrong you're in charge of dealing with the problem. That's why TikToker and roofing expert @justimprovementsllc posted a video warning homeowners of mistakes that roofers can make that will cause future leaks, in hopes of preventing sudden frustration in the rainy months.

The roofing expert who was called on a job to address a homeowners roofing leak used the problem as a perfect example of what to watch out for when you have roofers install a new roof, or proforma roof cleaning.

If your roof is steeper than normal, oftentimes the roofers will screw a 2x4 into your roof to create a step to work their way up the roof, which is safe but also can be costly if they don’t address the holes left behind from the screws when they take the wood out.

The man said you can spot the holes by them being small white dots on the shingles, which is where the screws went through. To fix the holes before they become a problem the man says that the roofers should have placed a new shingle over the screw hole as they took the boards down.

So if you are planning on having any roof service make sure to check if they are addressing the screw holes should they use step boards on your roof, otherwise this simple safety step for them can become quite costly for you.

